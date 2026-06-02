Toronto police say they have arrested a Brampton man in connection with a brazen armoured‑car theft near Yonge and Dundas that saw a suspect allegedly slip into an unlocked vehicle and flee with a quantity of cash.

The incident happened more than a year ago, on April 14, 2025, around 3:21 p.m., when two armoured‑car guards parked their vehicle to complete a routine cash drop‑off. According to investigators, the guards entered a nearby building, leaving the vehicle unattended.

Police allege that moments later, a white pickup truck pulled up beside the armoured vehicle. A lone suspect got out, opened the unlocked front door, grabbed cash from inside, and sped away.

Hold-up squad officers took over the investigation and eventually identified a suspect — allegedly an employee of the armoured‑car company.

On May 13, 2026, they executed a search warrant and located the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident. Police say they also seized a firearm and “other items of evidentiary value” during the search.

The accused, Dane Marson, 35, of Brampton, faces a long list of charges, including theft over $5,000, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and several firearm-related offences.

Marson appeared in court on May 14, 2026, at 10 a.m.

Police allege Marson used his position within the armoured‑car company to facilitate the theft, though investigators have not said whether they believe others were involved. The amount of cash taken has not been disclosed.

The investigation is ongoing.