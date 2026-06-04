What’s killing Prince Edward Island’s oysters?

A pair of parasitic diseases are wreaking havoc on Prince Edward Island’s oyster industry, forcing farms across the province to throw out close to all of their supply.

MSX and Dermo are to blame. They’re fatal to the mollusk but not harmful to humans.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to James Power, general manager of Raspberry Point Oysters in the Maritime province, to discuss what farmers are left to do with ambiguous government assistance programs, and what comes next for one of the province’s most lucrative industries.

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