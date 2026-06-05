Provincial York—Simcoe seat now vacant after Caroline Mulroney resigns

Authorities have confirmed a seat previously held by Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario MPP Caroline Mulroney has been vacated after the former cabinet minister resigned.

Elections Ontario staff said in accordance with provincial law, a byelection must be called by Dec. 2 at the latest.

According to the Legislative Assembly Act, the earliest election day in the York–Simcoe riding is July 9 and the latest is Dec. 31.

Mulroney, who was first elected in 2018 and served in multiple cabinet portfolios in Premier Doug Ford’s government, recently said she was leaving provincial politics to spend more time with family.

York–Simcoe includes the communities of Bradford West Gwillimbury, East Gwillimbury, Keswick and Georgina.

Ford hasn’t publicly indicated when he will call the byelection.

The seat isn’t the only vacancy at Queen’s Park. A separate byelection in the riding of Scarborough Southwest is set to be called later this year after former Ontario NDP MPP Doly Begum resigned to run for the Liberal Party of Canada in the same riding federally. She was elected to the House of Commons in April.