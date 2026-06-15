Brampton stepping up security measures for Canada Day event at Chinguacousy Park

Canada Day celebrations are returning to Chinguacousy Park in Brampton, but this year, they come with a warning. CityNews' Beverly Andrews has the details.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted June 15, 2026 5:12 pm.

Last Updated June 15, 2026 5:14 pm.

Canada Day celebrations are returning to Chinguacousy Park in Brampton, but this year, they come with a warning.

In a press conference held on Monday, Mayor Patrick Brown reminded the public to follow the law when it comes to fireworks and to keep celebrations safe and fun. He said the City is gearing up to enforce extra security measures on July 1, including checkpoints to enter the park and bag searches.

“We had some safety issues during the May long weekend and we plan to prevent similar incidents,” Brown told reporters.

The move comes after a chaotic Victoria Day holiday where a crowd of approximately 2,000 youths gathered at the park for an unofficial event that was promoted on social media. Police told CityNews that many of the attendees showed up with fireworks that were being set off into crowds.

“We even had instances of fires that were inadvertently set just because of the fireworks hitting the ground,” Peel Regional Police (PRP) Const. Tyler Bell explained.

At least 13 people were charged in the aftermath and authorities quickly moved to disperse the gathering and close the park to the public for the rest of the day.

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The 40-acre recreation area sits in the centre of the city, near Bramalea Road and Queen Street East. It is known for hosting a large fireworks display on national holidays like Canada Day, but in recent years, unruly crowds have taken over the park with some young people shooting fireworks towards each other and bystanders. 

In 2022, city officials approved a year-round ban on the personal sale, use and possession of fireworks across the entire city, which makes it illegal to shoot fireworks on public or private property.

Those who violate the by-law can face fines anywhere from $500 to $100,000.

Photo of Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown at a press conference on Mon. June 15, 2026.

What to know before you head out

Police will be present at the park along with event security to enforce extra safety measures. Anyone caught using fireworks in a way that causes harm to others will be arrested and charged, authorities said.

Other items that are banned from the park include weapons, sharp objects, illegal substances, drones, laser pointers and any item that may pose a risk to safety.

Officials are encouraging attendees to review what items are permitted before arriving at the park.

Outside food and non-alcoholic beverages are permitted in addition to coolers, chairs, blankets, tents and strollers.

A full day of events will start at 12 p.m. on July 1, with a huge fireworks display to cap the night at 10 p.m.

“The park will be transformed to the ultimate Canada Day destination, featuring live entertainment, family-friendly activities, delicious food and spectacular fireworks,” Brown explained.

Parking is limited and visitors are encouraged to walk, cycle or take transit.

Click here to see the full schedule.

Photo shows the entrance to Chinguacousy Park in Brampton.
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