90-year-old man dies after car crashes into tree

Toronto police are investigating after a car crash led to the death of a 90-year-old man in North York on Thursday.

Police were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Danby Avenue at approximately 4:45 p.m. for a single vehicle involved in a collision.

Police say the man was driving a silver Nissan southbound on Bathurst Street, north of Danby Avenue.

He lost control of the car and struck a tree. The driver was taken to Sunnybrook Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It is unclear what led to the crash at this time.

Traffic Services is investigating and asking local residents and drivers who may have any security or dash camera video of the incident to contact police.