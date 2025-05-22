‘Honey, do you want to kiss a millionaire?’: Newmarket man details $65M Lotto Max win

The OLG unveiled Mark Hanley of Newmarket as the big winner from the March 28, 2025, Lotto Max draw. Photo: OLG.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 22, 2025 10:07 am.

Last Updated May 22, 2025 10:11 am.

A man from Newmarket was announced as the winner of the $65 million OLG Lotto Max jackpot, and he detailed his attempts at sharing the news with his wife and children.

The OLG unveiled Mark Hanley of Newmarket as the big winner from the March 28, 2025, Lotto Max draw.

Hanley’s millionaire journey began early in the morning when he was enjoying his breakfast at home. In an interview with the OLG, he explained that he checked his numbers and concluded that he had won.

“I realized there are only seven numbers with Lotto Max, and I got the big one,” Hanley said. “When I saw there was only one winner and the jackpot was $65 million, I started jumping for joy, saying, ‘touchdown!'”

Hanley, a retired business software analyst, says he knew he had to share the news with his wife, who was sleeping.

“I decided to share the news by saying, ‘Honey, do you want to kiss a millionaire?’ Funny enough, she sternly said, ‘No,’ and tried to go back to sleep,” Hanley said, further revealing that he convinced his wife to come downstairs.

“She looked at the ticket and thought, ‘So what…?’ So, I told her to go take a shower to fully wake up. When she came back, the reality of this win started to settle in, and she began crying tears of joy.”

Emotional reunion as parents share life-changing news with their children

The couple then decided to tell their grown children about the winnings, which didn’t go exactly as planned initially.

“We called to make sure they were home, and I said to my wife, ‘Don’t tell them anything–just say we’re coming over’,” Hanley said. “When they answered the phone and my wife started to talk, she began crying again. She said, ‘We’re coming to see you… I can’t tell you why… but everything’s alright.”

Newmarket’s $65 million man playfully told his wife he feared their kids would think the worst.

As the couple arrived at the house to visit their children, emotions were already running high. Mark’s wife turned to him with a heartfelt request.

“She asked me if I could hold her coffee so her hands would be free to give them a hug,” Mark recalled with a smile. “Then she started to cry again.”

Despite her tears, the moment quickly turned joyful. When the couple shared their life-changing news, their children were overcome with emotion.

“I felt so good to tell them,” Mark said. “It’s a dream come true to now be able to provide for them in so many incredible ways.”

When asked about his bucket list, Mark didn’t hesitate.

“I want to travel the world for its food! I want to go to Italy, and especially France,” he said enthusiastically. “I love French bread, French wine, and… oh my, French cheese!”

Despite having $65 million in his bank account, one dream might stay just that—a dream.

“I want to buy a castle, but my wife won’t let me,” he laughed.

The winning Lotto Max ticket was purchased at New Town Variety on Yonge Street in Newmarket.

