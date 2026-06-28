Police hunt underway for North York stabbing suspect
Posted June 28, 2026 9:07 am.
Toronto police are on the hunt for a man who is wanted in connection with a stabbing that happened in North York early Sunday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Keele Street just after 2 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.
When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man with stab wounds. He was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have described the suspect as an Asian male with short black hair, who stands between five-foot-six and five-eight.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.