Police hunt underway for North York stabbing suspect

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights on Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted June 28, 2026 9:07 am.

Toronto police are on the hunt for a man who is wanted in connection with a stabbing that happened in North York early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Keele Street just after 2 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man with stab wounds. He was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have described the suspect as an Asian male with short black hair, who stands between five-foot-six and five-eight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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