Police hunt underway for North York stabbing suspect

Toronto police are on the hunt for a man who is wanted in connection with a stabbing that happened in North York early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Keele Street just after 2 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man with stab wounds. He was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have described the suspect as an Asian male with short black hair, who stands between five-foot-six and five-eight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.