Canada’s Denis Shapovalov, Bianca Andreescu out at Wimbledon

Denis Shapovalov of Canada plays a forehand against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain in their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Maja Smiejkowska) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted June 29, 2026 12:13 pm.

Last Updated June 29, 2026 12:14 pm.

A nightmare season continued Monday at Wimbledon for Denis Shapovalov.

The Canadian retired with a shoulder injury after the second set of his first-round match against Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta.

Shapovalov played one more point to lose the second-set tiebreak after suffering the injury while trying to chase down the ball. He then retired while trailing 6-3, 7-6 (7).

It marked the second Grand Slam in a row in which Shapovalov exited in the first round. He was ousted in the second round of the Australian Open.

He finished with 14 aces but landed just 53 per cent of his first serves before the injury ended his afternoon. It was Carreno Busta’s first-ever win at the All England Club.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., is now 9-14 on the year and his ranking has dropped to No. 41.

Meanwhile, Canada’s Bianca Andreescu also lost in the first round after making it through the qualifying rounds.

Andreescu fell 7-6 (3), 7-6 (6) to Zhang Shuai of China.

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime and Leylah Fernandez also are on the opening-day schedule.

Canada’s Gabriel Diallo is scheduled to open on Tuesday.

With files from the Canadian Press

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