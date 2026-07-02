Man wanted Canada-wide in extortions of Brampton business owners arrested in Edmonton

A 22-year-old man with alleged ties to an international criminal network that extorts South Asian business owners across Canada is in custody in connection with two violent incidents in Brampton earlier this year.

Police in Peel Region say just before 3 a.m. on April 21, a Brampton business was riddled with bullets before the suspects fled the scene in a silver Honda Civic. Investigators say they recovered 14 shell casings at the scene.

Then, on May 6, at around 8 p.m., a man was leaving his home when he was confronted by an unknown individual who allegedly pointed a gun at him and attempted to shoot him. Police say the weapon malfunctioned and the man was able to escape without physical injury. The suspect was last seen in a grey Acura Integra.

Two days after that incident, a traffic stop in Edmonton led to the seizure of drugs and a loaded firearm, as well as the arrests of three men in their 20s.

According to police, one of those men, 22-year-old Safaldeep Singh, has ties to the “For Brothers” gang, which is linked to shootings and extortions of South Asian business owners across Canada, notably in the Greater Toronto Area, and the United States.

Singh was released on bail, and authorities searched his Edmonton home on two occasions – May 28 and June 23 – and allegedly seized evidence linked to extortion-related crimes.

On June 23, Singh was charged with trafficking in property obtained by crime, possession of stolen property and unauthorized possession of a firearm. The Edmonton portion of the investigation was part of Project Insight.

On June 26, Singh was transferred to the custody of Peel Regional Police, where he was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and extortion.

The allegations against him have not been tested in court.

Authorities say police in both provinces — Alberta and Ontario — are working closely together in this case and others, commending the information-sharing nature of law enforcement today.

Canada’s South Asian business community has been the target of extortions for years now. Victims typically receive threats or demands for payment, often via WhatsApp, social media, or international phone calls. Extortion crimes sometimes involve arson and shootings.

Peel police in Ontario recently arrested more than a dozen suspects — of which there were several members of the “For Brothers” gang — linked to violent extortion incidents.

In Edmonton earlier this year, authorities cracked down on a criminal network linked to the violent extortion of South Asian business owners. That joint operation by EPS and Alberta RCMP led to the deportation of two suspects, including a man described as a “ringleader” and “decision-maker.”

Police described those crimes as a “small resurgence” following Project Gaslight, the police investigation that determined organized crime groups were targeting vacant, newly built and under-construction homes in Edmonton in 2023 and 2024 as part of international extortion activities with links to India.