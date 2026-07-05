Pedestrian in critical condition after getting hit by car in Brampton
Posted July 5, 2026 9:08 am.
Last Updated July 5, 2026 9:33 am.
A man in his late 20s was rushed to a hospital early Sunday morning after getting hit by a car in Brampton.
Emergency crews were called to the Queen Street East area, near Cherrycrest Drive and Beaumaris Drive at approximately 12:45 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle.
Authorities say the man was transported to a trauma centre with critical injuries.
The vehicle and the driver remained at the scene, detectives added.
An investigation is ongoing.