Pedestrian in critical condition after getting hit by car in Brampton

A man in his late 20s was rushed to a hospital early Sunday morning after getting hit by a car in Brampton.

Emergency crews were called to the Queen Street East area, near Cherrycrest Drive and Beaumaris Drive at approximately 12:45 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle.

Authorities say the man was transported to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

The vehicle and the driver remained at the scene, detectives added.

An investigation is ongoing.