The law that would surrender Canadian data to America

Bill C-22 has sparked wide controversy surrounding its potential threat to privacy, as well as the way it’s been rushed through parliamentary processes.

Not only that, but experts are sounding the alarm on its potential connection to the U.S. Cloud Act, which gives American government officials the power to demand user data from tech companies.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Kate Robertson, a senior research associate with the Citizen Lab, to discuss the implications of Ottawa’s Lawful Access Act on your data and privacy.

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