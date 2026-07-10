Birthday for the ages: Canada’s oldest reported man turns 110 in Montreal

"The secret is to be wise in life," said 110-year-old Joseph Mery Arthur, the reportedly oldest known person living in Canada who celebrated his milestone on July 7, on his advice for longevity. Lola Kalder reports.

By Geneviève Sylvestre, Lola Kalder

Posted July 10, 2026 4:48 pm.

Joseph Mery Arthur reached a milestone few ever will on Tuesday when he turned 110 years old, officially making him Canada’s oldest reported man.

Born in Saint-Marc, Haiti in 1916, Joseph moved to Montreal 55 years ago, with his 10 children following him a few years later. Today, he has 25 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, including eight-year-old Olivia-Rose Simmons.

Simmons believes that her great-grandfather’s secret to a long life is keeping his mind sharp, in more ways than one.

“He drinks cognac, he reads books, he does crosswords. That’s what you have to do in life”

Open Gallery 4 items

Josheph’s own life philosophy is slightly different.

“The secret? The secret is to be wise in life. Do everything in moderation.”

Still able to walk on his own, Arthur’s family is in awe of what he can still accomplish at his age.

“Yes, I still read,” Joseph said. “It’s not very easy with my eyesight anymore, but I have to find a way to pass the time”

Joseph’s son, Harold Arthur, says that it is his father’s love and knowledge of sports and game strategy, especially for his favorites, baseball and tennis, that is most impressive for his age. Because Joseph remained active in his community and lived his life with a moral compass always pointing north, the big 110 didn’t come as too big of a shock to Harold.

“We are not surprised because he’s always been an amazing person. We talk about wisdom and to not live in excess and that’s the kind of life that he lived.”

Harold Arthur, one of Joseph Mery Arthur’s sons, is seen in his father’s backyard in Mascouche on July 10, 2026. (Genevieve Sylvestre, CityNews)

Joseph worked as a public servant in Haiti and, after arriving in Canada, worked at a bakery and later at the Queen Elizabeth Hotel before retiring. Over the years, he became deeply involved in the Haitian community through various organizations, leaving behind a legacy of work and sacrifice that his family does not take for granted.

“He’s a hard worker,” said Harold. “He didn’t count hours of sacrifices just to make sure that his family was well taken care of.”

While he lives his life with the wisdom he obtained from his father, Harold jokes that he hopes he didn’t inherit his father’s genes for old age.

Joseph himself recalls having prayed not to make it quite so far, but today, he feels grateful to have met so many of him great-grandchildren.

“In my life, at one point, I asked God to let me stop at 75 years old.”

A picture of Joseph Mery Arthur in his twenties alongside a picture of his late-wife is seen on July 10, 2026. (Genevieve Sylvestre, CityNews)

Joseph’s family will celebrate his birthday with a private barbecue celebration over the weekend, and at least one attendee hopes to one day make it to her own 110th birthday.

“I want to live until 128, or maybe 90, I don’t know,” said Simmons. “I don’t know how long I’m going to live up to, but I know I’m gonna be a great person, just like my great-grandfather.”

From left, Joseph Mery Arthur and Olivia-Rose Simmons. sit in the backyard of his home in Mascouche on July 10, 2026. (Lola Kalder, CityNews)
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 dead after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Two people are dead after they were struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Friday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the area of Birchmount Road and Lawrence Avenue East just before 2 p.m. Police...

2h ago

Pride flag mural burned at East York elementary school; hate crime unit investigating

Toronto police say their Hate Crime Unit is investigating after a Pride flag mural created by students at R.H. McGregor Elementary School in East York was vandalized and burned over the weekend. The...

2h ago

More drug-detecting dogs coming to Ontario's jails, correctional centres

Ontario's 25 jails, detention and correctional centres are going to welcome some new staff—four more dogs trained to detect all types of drugs in the smallest quantities. "Every institution has access...

4h ago

Liberals set to hold nomination for upcoming Toronto byelection

OTTAWA — The Liberals are planning to choose a candidate July 18 for an upcoming byelection in a Toronto-area riding that's considered a safe bet for the governing party. Longtime MP Nate Erskine-Smith...

17m ago

Top Stories

2 dead after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Two people are dead after they were struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Friday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the area of Birchmount Road and Lawrence Avenue East just before 2 p.m. Police...

2h ago

Pride flag mural burned at East York elementary school; hate crime unit investigating

Toronto police say their Hate Crime Unit is investigating after a Pride flag mural created by students at R.H. McGregor Elementary School in East York was vandalized and burned over the weekend. The...

2h ago

More drug-detecting dogs coming to Ontario's jails, correctional centres

Ontario's 25 jails, detention and correctional centres are going to welcome some new staff—four more dogs trained to detect all types of drugs in the smallest quantities. "Every institution has access...

4h ago

Liberals set to hold nomination for upcoming Toronto byelection

OTTAWA — The Liberals are planning to choose a candidate July 18 for an upcoming byelection in a Toronto-area riding that's considered a safe bet for the governing party. Longtime MP Nate Erskine-Smith...

17m ago

Most Watched Today

1:00
Pride flag mural at East York school burned

Toronto police say their Hate Crime Unit is investigating after a Pride flag mural created by students at R.H. McGregor Elementary School in East York was vandalized and burned over the weekend.

1h ago

0:46
British man sentenced to prison over death of Owen Sound restaurant owner

A British man has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison over the death of Owen Sound restaurant owner Sharif Rahman.

3h ago

0:33
$8M proposed settlement reached in beef price-fixing lawsuit

A proposed $8 million-dollar settlement has been reached in the lawsuit against several major meat companies who are being accused of price-fixing beef products.

6h ago

0:40
Man in his 60s arrested in connection to fire at North York high-rise

Toronto police have made an arrest in a two-alarm fire that tore through the ninth floor of a North York apartment building, sending two people to the hospital.

6h ago

2:41
Church Street pedestrianized but businesses divided on its impact to support local

A pilot project to pedestrianized Church Street is set to be free of vehicles for the summer, however businesses are divided on its impact to support local.

6h ago

More Videos