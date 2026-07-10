Saskatchewan grounding 3 wildfire planes that are same model as one in N.W.T. crash

The southeast flank of the Fort Simpson wildfire, designated as FS016 by the government of the Northwest Territories, is seen in a Sunday, June 28, 2026, handout photo published to social media. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - NWT Fire (Mandatory Credit)

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 10, 2026 7:40 pm.

Last Updated July 10, 2026 8:36 pm.

REGINA — Saskatchewan is pausing three planes from wildfire missions because of a fatal crash involving the same aircraft model in the Northwest Territories.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency says it’s conducting a full review of the three bird dog planes out of an abundance of caution.

It says Saskatchewan still has four bird dogs available to support wildfire suppression across the province.

Three people were on board a Turbo Commander 690 that crashed near Fort Simpson, N.W.T., west of Yellowknife, on June 24.

All three were killed.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says in an investigation update that the plane suffered an in-flight breakup before hitting the ground.

“The safety of our pilots, crews and the public is our highest priority,” Marlo Pritchard, president and fire commissioner with the Saskatchewan safety agency, said in a news release Friday.

“While these aircraft are critical to our wildfire response operations, we are taking a proactive approach to ensure their continued safety and reliability.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and will return the aircraft to service only after all required inspections have been completed and any necessary follow-up actions have been addressed.”

A bird dog plane is used as an airborne command centre to co-ordinate firefighting operations.

Fort Simpson has been under an evacuation order because of a threatening wildfire since June 28.

On Friday, Buffalo Airways identified the pilot killed as Robert MacLeod. It says his career spanned 25 years and he served as a bird dog captain for Buffalo Airways for the past three seasons.

A social media post from NWT Fire earlier said firefighters Olivier Lamy and Ryan Beck also died in the crash.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian man wanted for U.S. crimes has been arrested in France

VANCOUVER — A West Vancouver man named in an American indictment as part of a multipronged investigation into international organized crime has been arrested in France. RCMP say Garinder Deo was picked...

1h ago

2 people dead after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Two people are dead after they were struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Friday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the area of Birchmount Road and Lawrence Avenue East just before 2 p.m. Police...

3h ago

Pride flag mural burned at East York elementary school; hate crime unit investigating

Toronto police say their Hate Crime Unit is investigating after a Pride flag mural created by students at R.H. McGregor Elementary School in East York was vandalized and burned over the weekend. The...

5h ago

More drug-detecting dogs coming to Ontario's jails, correctional centres

Ontario's 25 jails, detention and correctional centres are going to welcome some new staff—four more dogs trained to detect all types of drugs in the smallest quantities. "Every institution has access...

7h ago

Top Stories

Canadian man wanted for U.S. crimes has been arrested in France

VANCOUVER — A West Vancouver man named in an American indictment as part of a multipronged investigation into international organized crime has been arrested in France. RCMP say Garinder Deo was picked...

1h ago

2 people dead after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Two people are dead after they were struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Friday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the area of Birchmount Road and Lawrence Avenue East just before 2 p.m. Police...

3h ago

Pride flag mural burned at East York elementary school; hate crime unit investigating

Toronto police say their Hate Crime Unit is investigating after a Pride flag mural created by students at R.H. McGregor Elementary School in East York was vandalized and burned over the weekend. The...

5h ago

More drug-detecting dogs coming to Ontario's jails, correctional centres

Ontario's 25 jails, detention and correctional centres are going to welcome some new staff—four more dogs trained to detect all types of drugs in the smallest quantities. "Every institution has access...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Mississauga bus driver found not guilty in fatal 2023 crash

A MiWay bus driver has been found not guilty in connection to a crash that killed a 50-year-old woman in 2023. Erica Natividad reports.

2h ago

2:28
Potential 4-day heatwave on the way

Sunny weather is expected to bring a potential four-day heatwave to the Greater Toronto Area next week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the details.

2h ago

2:22
Two dead in Scarborough after being fatally struck by a vehicle

A collision at Birchmount Road and Lawrence Avenue East leaves two people dead and four others in hospital, including a young child. Mark McAllister brings us what police know so far.

3h ago

2:31
Church Street Goes Car-Free

Toronto’s Church Street pedestrian pilot is drawing praise from many visitors and businesses, but questions remain about its $500,000 price tag and future expansion. Brandon Rowe reports on what’s working, what’s not, and what’s next.

4h ago

1:00
Pride flag mural at East York school burned

Toronto police say their Hate Crime Unit is investigating after a Pride flag mural created by students at R.H. McGregor Elementary School in East York was vandalized and burned over the weekend.

5h ago

More Videos