Alberta, Ottawa and oilsands companies reach Pathways agreement

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith arrive to announce a proposed pipeline from Alberta to the B.C. coast in Calgary on Thursday, July 02, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

By Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press

Posted July 13, 2026 1:41 pm.

Last Updated July 13, 2026 1:43 pm.

The Alberta government, Ottawa and five major oilsands producers have signed a memorandum of understanding to advance the multibillion-dollar Pathways carbon capture and storage project.

The Pathways project is a condition for a new West Coast oilsands pipeline moving ahead, and would serve to offset some of the carbon emissions that infrastructure would enable.

The governments have agreed to pursue regulatory and fiscal policies that would spur oilsands production growth, which in turn would ensure the pipeline from Alberta to a tanker port in southern British Columbia can be filled. 

The Pathways agreement was announced Monday, but signed on July 2 — the same day Alberta filed its pipeline proposal to the federal major projects office.

“The biggest nation-building projects in Canada’s history have succeeded through partnership. This agreement shows what can be achieved when governments and industry work together to grow our economy, strengthen our energy security and unlock new opportunities for people across Canada,” Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said in a news release. 

The Pathways-pipeline quid pro quo was part of a sweeping accord Ottawa and Alberta signed in November on a wide array of energy matters.

“Over the last eight months, we have been steadily delivering on each commitment in the Canada-Alberta MOU, working with Alberta and the energy industry to build major energy infrastructure, reduce emissions, create jobs and prosperity, and secure energy sovereignty,” said Tim Hodgson, the federal energy and natural resources minister.

The federal government has committed to extending investment tax credits for various carbon capture equipment to 2035. Alberta says it will finalize its own incentive program for carbon capture.

The memorandum of understanding says the Pathways Project would proceed in stages, with infrastructure in service by Jan. 1, 2032, and the project completed three years later.

The members of the consortium behind the Pathways alliance are Canadian Natural Resources, Imperial Oil, Suncor, Cenovus Energy and ConocoPhillips.

“We believe we’ve achieved a framework that is positive for the oilsands industry and provides a step forward to help enable production growth and to advance the Pathways Project,” said Kendall Dilling, president of the Oil Sands Alliance.

The alliance said that the Pathways Project will have the capacity to transport and store about six million tonnes per year of captured carbon dioxide by the mid-2030s.

The project involves a pipeline network that would carry CO2 captured from various oilsands site in northern Alberta to an underground storage hub near Cold Lake, Alta.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Victims identified in Salsa on St. Clair shooting, believed to have been targeted

The victims killed in the Salsa on St. Clair shooting have been identified in an update by Toronto police Monday. Shaquan Quashie, 25, and Cesar Vernaza, 20, were both killed during an exchange of...

2m ago

'Everything on the table' when reviewing street festival safety after fatal gunfire at Salsa on St. Clair: Matlow

Toronto city councillor Josh Matlow says "everything is on the table" when it comes to street festival safety following a reckless exchange of gunfire that claimed two lives and left several injured at...

Just now

Toronto under heat warning as 37 C temperatures to slam the city, GTA

A yellow heat warning is in effect for Toronto and surrounding areas as temperatures will hit 37 C Tuesday and continue through the week. Temperatures are expected to reach 32 C on Monday, feeling closer...

3h ago

Former Manitoba MP charged after 439 firearms, antique cannon seized by police

A former federal politician in Manitoba is facing charges after police say a stockpile of weapons, including an antique cannon, were seized from a home in Dauphin last week. Manitoba RCMP says they...

2h ago

Top Stories

Victims identified in Salsa on St. Clair shooting, believed to have been targeted

The victims killed in the Salsa on St. Clair shooting have been identified in an update by Toronto police Monday. Shaquan Quashie, 25, and Cesar Vernaza, 20, were both killed during an exchange of...

2m ago

'Everything on the table' when reviewing street festival safety after fatal gunfire at Salsa on St. Clair: Matlow

Toronto city councillor Josh Matlow says "everything is on the table" when it comes to street festival safety following a reckless exchange of gunfire that claimed two lives and left several injured at...

Just now

Toronto under heat warning as 37 C temperatures to slam the city, GTA

A yellow heat warning is in effect for Toronto and surrounding areas as temperatures will hit 37 C Tuesday and continue through the week. Temperatures are expected to reach 32 C on Monday, feeling closer...

3h ago

Former Manitoba MP charged after 439 firearms, antique cannon seized by police

A former federal politician in Manitoba is facing charges after police say a stockpile of weapons, including an antique cannon, were seized from a home in Dauphin last week. Manitoba RCMP says they...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

3h ago

2:47
Toronto, GTA under heat warning

The latest heat wave will peak on Tuesday when highs are expected to reach 37 C. Kabir Bageria has your seven-day forecast

3h ago

0:34
Peter Nygard, disgraced Canadian fashion mogul, found guilty of sexual assault

Disgraced Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard was found guilty of sexual assault in a Montreal courtroom after pleading 'no contest' to the charges.

4h ago

0:42
Bonnie Crombie to run for mayor of Mississauga again

Bonnie Crombie confirmed she intends to register as a candidate for Mayor of Mississauga once again after stepping down as leader of the Ontario Liberal party.

5h ago

1:30
Toronto under heat warning, temperatures to feel like 46 C

Much of Southern Ontario remains under a heat warning as some regions could reach temperatures that could feel like 46 C degrees.

6h ago

More Videos