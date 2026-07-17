Police searching for missing senior last seen in North York

Toronto police are searching for a senior who has been missing since Thursday afternoon.

Authorities are concerned for 79-year-old Maya who went missing from the area of Finch and Victoria Park Avenues at around 4:30 p.m. on July 16.

In a news conference held Friday, investigators said a citizen came forward and reported seeing Maya at night in the Bayview and Cummer Avenues area in North York.

Detectives say the missing woman had a little brown dog with her.

Authorities have deployed drones, a helicopter and officers on foot to help locate the woman.

Police say they are concerned for the woman’s safety due to the weather.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.