Man seriously injured in Brampton stabbing; suspect sought

Peel Regional Police (PRP) investigators are searching for a suspect following a stabbing in Brampton.

Emergency crews were called to College Plaza near Steeles Avenue West and McLaughlin Road South around 5 a.m. on Monday.

Paramedics transported the man to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not released a suspect description at this time.

Police have closed the east side of College Plaza for the investigation.