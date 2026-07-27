Man seriously injured in Brampton stabbing; suspect sought
Posted July 27, 2026 7:45 am.
Last Updated July 27, 2026 8:23 am.
Peel Regional Police (PRP) investigators are searching for a suspect following a stabbing in Brampton.
Emergency crews were called to College Plaza near Steeles Avenue West and McLaughlin Road South around 5 a.m. on Monday.
Paramedics transported the man to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators have not released a suspect description at this time.
Police have closed the east side of College Plaza for the investigation.