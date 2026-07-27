Man seriously injured in Brampton stabbing; suspect sought

Emergency crews were called to College Plaza near Steeles Avenue West and McLaughlin Road South around 5 a.m. on Monday. Photo: Bryan Carey/CityNews.

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted July 27, 2026 7:45 am.

Last Updated July 27, 2026 8:23 am.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) investigators are searching for a suspect following a stabbing in Brampton.

Emergency crews were called to College Plaza near Steeles Avenue West and McLaughlin Road South around 5 a.m. on Monday.

Paramedics transported the man to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not released a suspect description at this time.

Police have closed the east side of College Plaza for the investigation.

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