York police clear Durham officers in controversial Oshawa courthouse arrest

A Durham Regional Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 29, 2026 12:32 pm.

Last Updated July 29, 2026 1:03 pm.

Durham Regional Police say an independent investigation has found no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges against officers involved in the controversial arrest of defence lawyer Sudine Riley at the Oshawa courthouse earlier this year.

The update comes after York Regional Police (YRP) completed a months‑long investigation into the Jan. 23 incident at the Superior Court of Justice in Oshawa, where Riley was arrested and charged under the Trespass to Property Act.

Following her arrest, Riley alleged she had been assaulted by officers — claims that prompted Durham police to request an external review.

York police have now concluded there is no evidence supporting criminal charges against any of the officers involved.

The incident drew significant public scrutiny earlier this year. Riley’s counsel alleged she was left bleeding and swollen after officers “slammed her head into a desk” inside an interview room at the courthouse.

At the time, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) confirmed it was notified but did not invoke its mandate, noting the case did not meet the threshold for SIU involvement. Durham police later asked York Regional Police to conduct an external criminal investigation, citing the seriousness of the allegations.

Under Ontario’s Community Safety and Policing Act, the matter has been formally referred to the Law Enforcement Complaints Agency (LECA). Durham police say they will cooperate fully with LECA’s review.

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