The Toronto Zoo is celebrating the arrival of an endangered female pygmy hippo calf, born Sunday morning to 20‑year‑old Kindia.

Zoo staff began monitoring Kindia over the weekend when she showed signs of labour around 8:15 a.m.

Tiny hooves appeared just after noon, and following roughly 90 minutes of active labour, the calf was delivered healthy. She attempted to stand within minutes and was confidently moving around the space within a few hours. Staff observed her nursing later that afternoon and overnight through remote cameras.

Both mother and calf are doing well, zoo officials said, and are currently resting behind the scenes in Little Hippo Hollow, an area not accessible to visitors. This is Kindia’s third calf.

Pygmy hippos are listed as Endangered by the IUCN, with an estimated 2,000 to 3,000 remaining in the wild. Native to the forests and swamps of West Africa, their habitat continues to shrink due to logging, mining, agriculture, and human settlement. Hunting pressures add further strain, the zoo said.

Toronto Zoo CEO Dolf DeJong says the birth underscores the role accredited zoos play in conservation and long‑term species survival, calling it “far more than a celebration of new life.”

While the calf is healthy, zoo staff note that survival can be challenging for the species, and both animals will be monitored closely in the coming days.