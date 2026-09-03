Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested and charged two males in connection with a 2025 shooting in a Brampton neighbourhood, nearly a year after an adult man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened on Oct. 19, 2025, around 10:40 p.m., when officers were called to the area of Dawnridge Trail and Clifton Court for reports of gunfire. Police arrived to find an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries.

Investigators continued working the case for months, ultimately making two arrests in August 2026.

Police say Lavontae Bowleg, a 19‑year‑old from Sudbury, and a male from Oshawa who was 17 at the time of the offence, have each been charged with a slate of serious firearm‑related offences, including aggravated assault, attempted murder using firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and conspiracy to commit murder, among other charges.

Both accused remain in custody pending a bail hearing. Because of provisions under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the identity of the younger accused is protected.

“Gun violence has a lasting impact on victims and their families and tears apart the sense of safety in our communities,” Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said. “That is why our investigators pursue each case thoroughly, and arrests like this underscore our ongoing commitment to accountability and protecting the people of Peel.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them.