High-risk takedown at notorious Brampton home has neighbours worried

Police activity is seen outside 8 Clifton Court in Brampton on November 12, 2025. CITYNEWS

By Shauna Hunt

Posted November 12, 2025 5:36 pm.

A Brampton home was the site of a high-risk take-down on Wednesday morning, after a year of violent crimes connected to the residence. The flurry of police activity has left residents with renewed safety concerns about their neighbourhood.

Videos and pictures shared with CityNews show tactical officers with their guns drawn approaching the house at 8 Clifton Court, where they call on the resident inside to come to the door with his hands up.

“This is the tactical Unit. There is a criminal code search warrant for the resident – we know you are in there,” police can be heard over a loudspeaker on the video.

Eventually, a man is taken into custody.
 
A neighbouring resident, who did not want to be identified for safety reasons, is speaking out about the ongoing crime and violence allegedly coming from this address.

“This is probably bigger than we can ever imagine,” they said. “So then of course, we start speculating, we are reading other big things in the news, thinking, is it related to this? Is it connected to that? It’s terrifying.”

One week ago, the house was targeted by gunfire. Weeks earlier, a man who lives here was shot and seriously injured by a barrage of bullets fired at the property. Residents say the shooting victim is the same person who was arrested Wednesday morning.

The escalation comes almost a year after Peel police raided the house in connection with a major kidnapping investigation that resulted in numerous arrests and three victims being rescued. No further details have been made public.

“We literally watched 12 people brought out in handcuffs into 12 different police cruisers, and knowing or reading kidnapping/confinement, I thought, I live here, how did I not ever see this?” said the resident.

Since then, neighbours have been on edge, with very few answers, and have witnessed strange activity, such as the installation of a high-end, high-tech security system and luxury vehicles constantly coming and going.

“I think the word paranoid probably describes it best. I’m concerned about coming home later and being caught in something that I have no business dealing with. I’m also concerned with a stray bullet coming through anybody’s home on this court. I guess we are just looking for something, we’re just looking for someone to tell us we are going to be ok,” they said.

Investigators have not yet released any details on Wednesday’s arrest or the charges being laid.

Top Stories

Boy, 14, stabbed in Forest Hill park

Police are searching for at least one suspect after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed in Forest Hill. Investigators say they were called to a park in the Chaplin Crescent and Eglinton Avenue West area just...

37m ago

5 charged, 16-year-old wanted in connection to fatal Vaughan home invasion

Five people have been charged, and a 16-year-old boy is wanted in connection with a fatal home invasion in Vaughan back in August. Officers were called to a residence on Andreeta Drive near Major MacKenzie...

15m ago

Toronto police officer charged after allegedly causing 2 crashes while chasing stolen vehicle

A Toronto Police Service (TPS) officer has been charged after allegedly driving recklessly during a police pursuit, resulting in two separate crashes - one with another police vehicle. In a release,...

1h ago

Documents show months-long fix was needed for Scarborough subway extension tunnel-boring machine

The Ontario NDP released the documents on Wednesday after the party previously filed a freedom of information request.

1h ago

