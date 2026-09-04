Fewer than 2,500 still without power following Wednesday’s powerful storms

Toronto residents are continuing to deal with power outages following Wednesday’s massive storm that brought torrential rainfall, damaging winds that knocked down trees and power lines, and caused flooding to various areas of the city.

In an update just before 9 a.m. on Friday, Toronto Hydro says fewer than 2,500 customers remain without power.

At the height of the outage, around 65,000 customers did not have power. By the next morning, the utility said it restored power to more than 90 per cent of its customers.

Crews were able to restore power to 2,000 customers by Thursday night.

“The September 2nd storm was one of the most significant weather events in years, causing extensive damage to trees and electrical infrastructure,” Toronto Hydro stated in its update. “Our crews have been working around the clock to restore service as quickly and safely as possible.”

The power utility said the remaining outages are “among the most complex to restore.”

Crews continue to respond to hundreds of reports of downed wires, broken utility poles, downed power lines and large trees that have fallen.

“Access challenges and the scale of the damage can make repairs more difficult and time-consuming, and crews continue to restore power safely and as quickly as possible,” Toronto Hydro said.

As the restoration work continues, residents and motorists are being asked to keep away from active work areas and remain at least 10 metres (the length of a school bus) away from any downed powerline.

Residents call report electrical hazards to Toronto Hydro by calling 416-542-8000 (press 1).