A Canadian guide to the US Midterms

U.S. voters will soon head to the polls to determine who will control their Senate and House of Representatives.

Happening halfway through President Trump’s second term, the midterms are often considered a barometer of how Americans feel their leader is doing – and poll after poll show Trump’s approval rating continue to dip to historic lows.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Aaron Parnas, a US-based independent journalist and commentator about what Canadians need to know about this upcoming midterm election, what Trump means when he tells Americans to “vote like my name is on the ballot”, and whether or not a new congress could finally put a check on the President.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.