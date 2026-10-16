Durham police drug operation results in nearly 500 arrests, over 800 charges

A Durham Regional Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

By Joseph Ryan

Posted October 16, 2026 1:33 pm.

A Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) operation in Oshawa dubbed Project Atlantis II has resulted in 490 arrests since April, with seizures of illicit drugs, and increased police visibility in the city’s downtown.

Police describe the probe, which began in April, as a “proactive enforcement and community engagement initiative.”

In a release, investigators said the focus of Project Atlantis II has been “disrupting thefts and the possession of property obtained by crime as well as the sale and distribution of illicit drugs that contribute to addiction, violence, victimization, and community disorder.”

Between April and September 2026 officers spent 2,120 hours of bicycle patrol, 180 hours of foot patrol, and 96 hours of UTV patrol.

As a result, DRPS officers made 490 arrests, and laid 808 charges. They also wrote 406 provincial offence notices, and responded to 436 calls for service.

Oshawa Mayor Dan Carter said Project Atlantis II highlights the work being done by officers, but notes that the city continues to see challenges.

“Enforcement alone cannot address the complex challenges we are seeing in our community,” said Carter. “Mental health, addictions, and homelessness continue to place vulnerable individuals at greater risk and have real impacts on community safety.”

Project Atlantis II is the second part of operation Project Atlantis, which resulted in 267 arrests between April and July 2026.

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