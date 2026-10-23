‘Fast, predictable, hard hockey’: Maple Leafs’ fourth line making big impact

Brandon Duhaime walked into an unfamiliar locker room back in September.

Teddy Blueger and Zack MacEwen were in the same boat after the Maple Leafs’ summer roster renovation.

After some early hiccups, Toronto has found a fourth line that can help set the tone — and when the opportunity arises, put the puck in the net.

Duhaime, Blueger and MacEwen combined for seven points Thursday in their new team’s roller-coaster 5-4 victory over the New York Rangers.

“Our game is not really going to be judged on offence,” said Duhaime, who finished with a goal and two assists, including on Troy Stecher’s late winner. “Our game is going to be more about momentum swings and playing the right way, defending hard.

“Any time you can chip in offensively, it feels good.”

All signed in free agency in July as part of general manager John Chayka’s reimagined forward group, the trio was put together last week by head coach Jim Hiller when MacEwen was inserted into the lineup after sitting out six straight games.

Thursday was an example of how a straight-line approach and identity can be an effective tool for a club that also boasts offensive flair from the likes of Auston Matthews and William Nylander.

“Fast, predictable, hard hockey,” said MacEwen, who finished with a pair of assists. “We know what each one of us is going to do with the puck. We want to get it behind their defence, we want to wear defence down, we want to set it up for the next line. When we get rewarded, that’s great.

“We know what our job is.”

Blueger and Duhaime scored their first goals for Toronto against New York after a fruitless 10 games.

“Nothing was going in,” said Blueger, who also had an assist as part of a two-point performance. “Our attitude, our mindset didn’t change. It’s hard because you’re judged on results.

“You try not to focus on the results and just keep your mentality, your attitude, your work ethic the same no matter what.”

Hiller was thrilled to see some of his lesser-known lights get rewarded.

“They do the dirty work,” he said. “They’re blocking shots, getting all the forechecks going … that’s what makes the night extra special.”

Depth scoring has been an issue throughout the Matthews era in Toronto. Getting contributions from the fourth line every so often would be a massive boost.

“They’re ultimate pros,” Stecher said of Duhaime, Blueger and MacEwen. “They’ve been around, they have experience. Felt like we were kind of sluggish (against New York). They dragged us in the fight.”

Blueger and Duhaime are also key pieces on the NHL’s top-ranked penalty killing unit that snuffed out 29 straight opposition chances.

“Guys just putting their bodies on the line, blocking shots,” Duhaime said. “We’re aggressive. We’re attacking teams.”

The same can be said at even strength when MacEwen rejoins the fray.

“Every game you get to build that momentum and to build that chemistry is really important,” Duhaime said. “Just going to keep snowballing.”

“Any time you’re on a fourth line, you’ve got to bring it every day,” he added. “There’s no games off.”

Maple Leafs defeneceman Troy Stecher (left) celebrates his game-winning goal against the New York Rangers in Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn.

AMPED UP

Stecher’s winner with 26.3 seconds left in regulation set off wild celebrations on the ice, the bench and in the stands. A journeyman defenceman before arriving in Toronto, the 32-year-old has embraced life in hockey’s biggest media market.

“There’s so much passion around the city and so much love for the Leafs that, as a player, it’s really hard not to feel,” Stecher said. “It’s a big-time fan base. I feel fortunate to be a part of it.”

CLOSE CALL

Maple Leafs blueliner Jake McCabe took an ugly high stick from Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kent Johnson in Tuesday’s 6-2 victory.

Sporting a blackened, bloodshot left eye Thursday morning, there was a level of frustration following the incident.

“Guys can take better care of their sticks, for sure, but obviously it’s an accident,” McCabe said. “I’m not going to fault him for that, but just a general consensus: I’ve gotten a couple high sticks the last three, four games, and they seem to be from younger players.

“Keep your stick down.”