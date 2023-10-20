2 suspects in custody, 1 at large in Oshawa gunpoint carjacking

durham regional police
Durham Regional Police cruiser. CityNews

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 20, 2023 4:15 pm.

Two suspects are in custody while a third managed to evade arrest and remains at large after a violent carjacking in Oshawa on Wednesday.

Police say it happened at around 3:10 a.m. in the Kentucky Derby Way and Dance Act Avenue area.

Police say the victim was inside a parked vehicle with a male companion when two males approached and attempted to get inside the vehicle.

“Although the victim promptly secured the vehicle’s doors, the male companion allowed access to the suspects as he was involved in the planned carjacking,” police said in a release.

One of the suspects pulled out a firearm and threw the victim out of the driver’s seat. The three suspects then fled in the vehicle.

The victim was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, police spotted the stolen vehicle at an area business. One of the suspects bolted on foot, but didn’t get far before he was in cuffs.

A second suspect remained in the vehicle and was promptly arrested.

The third managed to get away. He’s described as Asian, five foot ten, in his late teens to early twenties. He has a skinny build and was wearing black clothing.

Police say a BB gun was recovered.

Even Muir, 19, of Whitby, is facing numerous charges including robbery, assault cause bodily harm and possess weapon for committing an offence.

A 17-year-old, who can’t be named, is facing the same charges.

