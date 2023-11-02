Cybersecurity event affecting Toronto Public Library services

The Toronto Public Library (TPL) continues to deal with a cybersecurity incident that came to its attention last weekend.

The TPL website remains down, and online services such as “Your account,” digital collections, computers and printers at branches are out of service.

A spokesperson for the library says that locations will remain open and wifi is available.

“As of now, there is no evidence that the personal information of our staff or customers has been compromised,” TPL said in a statement.

“TPL has proactively prepared for cybersecurity issues and promptly initiated measures to mitigate potential impacts. We have engaged with third-party cybersecurity experts to help us in resolving this situation. We do anticipate, though, that it may take several days before all systems are fully restored to normal operations.”

TPL says it’s hoping to resolve the matter “as quickly as possible.”