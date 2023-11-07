Closing arguments expected in Peter Nygard’s sexual assault trial

Peter Nygard testifying at his sexual assault trial
Lawyer Brian Greenspan (left to right), Justice Robert Goldstein and Peter Nygard attend Nygard's sexual assault trial in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct.25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 7, 2023 7:32 am.

Last Updated November 7, 2023 7:37 am.

The jury in Peter Nygard’s sexual assault trial is expected to hear closing arguments from Crown and defence lawyers Tuesday.

The 82-year-old former fashion mogul has pleaded not guilty to five counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement in alleged incidents ranging from the 1980s to mid-2000s.

Multiple complainants in the trial have alleged they were taken to Nygard’s Toronto headquarters under pretences ranging from tours to job interviews, with encounters ending in a top-floor bedroom suite where they allege they were sexually assaulted.

Nygard denied those allegations as he testified in his own defence and said he has never done the things the five complainants have accused him of.

In his cross-examination last week, the Crown attorney challenged statements Nygard previously made to police and in court, suggesting inconsistencies and contradictions in his remarks.

The jury is expected to begin deliberating their verdict in the case this week.

