‘Our reaction is very important:’ Mosque, rabbi unite to condemn hateful attacks

Israel Gaza hate
After a man allegedly called a group of Muslims "terrorists" before nearly striking them with a boulder outside a Toronto area mosque where kids and adults were gathered to pray, a rabbi sent a message to the worshippers to express sympathy. People attend prayers at the Toronto Islamic Centre on Friday, Sept. 25, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marta Iwanek.

By Fakiha Baig, The Canadian Press

Posted November 23, 2023 10:18 am.

Last Updated November 23, 2023 10:21 am.

After a man allegedly yelled slurs and threw a rock at Muslims standing outside a Toronto mosque last week, a local rabbi felt the need to send over a message expressing sympathy. 

Rabbi Shaanan Scherer says it was important for him to contact the Toronto Islamic Centre and speak up against the attack, particularly as the Israel-Hamas war has led to a rise in aggression and violence against Muslim and Jewish communities across Canada. 

Scherer — who teaches at a local Jewish school that has also been the subject of two bomb threats in recent days — says he was disgusted that somebody would attack innocent Muslims.

RELATED: Toronto seeing rise in antisemitic and Islamophobic hate crimes amid Israel-Hamas war, police chief says

Police arrested and charged a 28-year-old man in the incident outside the mosque.

Investigators charged the same man in separate attacks on a Muslim taxi driver and a woman wearing a hijab, where both victims were allegedly sprayed in the face with an unknown substance. 

The city has also seen several cases of antisemitism, including businesses that have been targeted. 

Shaffni Nalir, the general manager of the Toronto Islamic Centre, says Scherer’s support and the messages of unity he’s received from other rabbis, imams, church leaders and community members have meant a lot as tensions rise amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. 

He says everyone needs to stand up for justice, irrespective of who is the one committing the crime.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the rise of antisemitism and Islamophobia “really scary.”

Across Canada, various police forces have said they have increased their presence around religious institutions in response to the spike in violence.

In Montreal, gunshots were fired at two Jewish schools and a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a synagogue, all in a one-week period. 

Rabbi Ed Elkin, president of the Toronto Board of Rabbis and spiritual leader at Toronto’s First Narayever Congregation, says the Israel-Hamas war has also exposed the challenges of interfaith relationships when it comes to the conflict in the Middle East. 

He calls fostering close interfaith ties the right thing to do, because — quote — like everybody else, we need friends and allies.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Witnesses describe 'terrifying' scene following deadly Rainbow Bridge car explosion
Witnesses describe 'terrifying' scene following deadly Rainbow Bridge car explosion

As local law enforcement continues to investigate the cause of a fiery fatal crash at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, some Canadian witnesses who were at the customs checkpoint on Wednesday morning...

21m ago

Rainbow Bridge border remains closed on U.S. Thanksgiving after fiery fatal crash
Rainbow Bridge border remains closed on U.S. Thanksgiving after fiery fatal crash

The Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Ontario and Western New York in Niagara Falls remains closed after a horrific crash on Wednesday that left two people dead. The fiery collision and explosion...

2h ago

Driver charged after speeding Tesla flies off exit ramp on DVP: police
Driver charged after speeding Tesla flies off exit ramp on DVP: police

Six people are lucky to be okay after the Tesla they were riding in crashed through a guardrail on the Don Valley Parkway and fell into a creek below. Emergency crews responded to a collision on the...

4h ago

Ontario police release images of suspect vehicle in Caledon triple shooting
Ontario police release images of suspect vehicle in Caledon triple shooting

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) shared images of a suspect vehicle believed to be connected to a triple shooting in Caledon that left a man dead and two others critically injured. Emergency crews were...

6m ago

Top Stories

Witnesses describe 'terrifying' scene following deadly Rainbow Bridge car explosion
Witnesses describe 'terrifying' scene following deadly Rainbow Bridge car explosion

As local law enforcement continues to investigate the cause of a fiery fatal crash at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, some Canadian witnesses who were at the customs checkpoint on Wednesday morning...

21m ago

Rainbow Bridge border remains closed on U.S. Thanksgiving after fiery fatal crash
Rainbow Bridge border remains closed on U.S. Thanksgiving after fiery fatal crash

The Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Ontario and Western New York in Niagara Falls remains closed after a horrific crash on Wednesday that left two people dead. The fiery collision and explosion...

2h ago

Driver charged after speeding Tesla flies off exit ramp on DVP: police
Driver charged after speeding Tesla flies off exit ramp on DVP: police

Six people are lucky to be okay after the Tesla they were riding in crashed through a guardrail on the Don Valley Parkway and fell into a creek below. Emergency crews responded to a collision on the...

4h ago

Ontario police release images of suspect vehicle in Caledon triple shooting
Ontario police release images of suspect vehicle in Caledon triple shooting

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) shared images of a suspect vehicle believed to be connected to a triple shooting in Caledon that left a man dead and two others critically injured. Emergency crews were...

6m ago

Most Watched Today

3:07
Witnesses describe ‘terrifying’ scene at fatal Rainbow Bridge car explosion
Witnesses describe ‘terrifying’ scene at fatal Rainbow Bridge car explosion

As officials report no immediate signs of terror activity following the fatal car explosion at a Niagara border crossing, witnesses describe a terrifying scene. Michelle Mackey has the very latest.

11h ago

2:42
Two dead in vehicle explosion at border crossing
Two dead in vehicle explosion at border crossing

Four border crossings between the U.S. and Canada were closed after a vehicle exlosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls, NY. As Shauna Hunt reports, the governor of New York says there are no signs this was an incident of terrorism.

16h ago

0:05
Security camera captures crash at Rainbow Bridge border crossing
Security camera captures crash at Rainbow Bridge border crossing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has released security camera footage of the vehicle flying through the air before crashing at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing.

17h ago

2:24
U.S. Canada land borders shut down in Niagara after explosion at Rainbow Bridge
U.S. Canada land borders shut down in Niagara after explosion at Rainbow Bridge

An explosion at the Rainbow Bridge has shut down land border crossings. The FBI is investigating.

20h ago

2:42
Tiny toy aircrafts subject to big government regulations
Tiny toy aircrafts subject to big government regulations

Operators of radio-controlled toy aircraft say new rules are putting their hobby in jeopardy.

23h ago

More Videos