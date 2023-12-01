Residents asked to shelter as police investigate ‘active weapons incident’ in Ohsweken: OPP

Residents are being asked to shelter in place as police investigate an “active weapons incident” near Ohsweken, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say officers responded to a weapons call in the area of 6th Line and Chiefswood Road on Six Nations of the Grand River around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

OPP are assisting Six Nations Police with the incident.

Residents are being asked to shelter in place. Police are also asking motorists to avoid the area.

6th Line is closed between Chiefswood Road and Tuscarora Road for the investigation.