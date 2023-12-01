Residents asked to shelter as police investigate ‘active weapons incident’ in Ohsweken: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser
Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. X/OPP

By Michael Ranger

Posted December 1, 2023 7:39 am.

Residents are being asked to shelter in place as police investigate an “active weapons incident” near Ohsweken, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say officers responded to a weapons call in the area of 6th Line and Chiefswood Road on Six Nations of the Grand River around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

OPP are assisting Six Nations Police with the incident.

Residents are being asked to shelter in place. Police are also asking motorists to avoid the area.

6th Line is closed between Chiefswood Road and Tuscarora Road for the investigation.

Top Stories

Weekend need-to-know: more Santa Claus parades and a DJ Skate Party
Weekend need-to-know: more Santa Claus parades and a DJ Skate Party

Santa Claus is making his rounds this weekend as the parades continue to spread Christmas cheer, and it's the last chance to pick up a unique gift for friends and family. If you are heading to the Raptors...

18h ago

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow on cutting deals with Doug Ford, fixing a broken city and putting pressure on Ottawa
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow on cutting deals with Doug Ford, fixing a broken city and putting pressure on Ottawa

When Olivia Chow was running for mayor, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said a Chow victory would be an “unmitigated disaster”. Almost six months later, he was on stage with her, thanking her for working...

2h ago

One person in critical condition after vehicle slams into pole in Brampton
One person in critical condition after vehicle slams into pole in Brampton

One person is fighting for their life in hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Brampton on Friday morning. Emergency crews responded to a collision near Sandalwood Parkway and Heart Lake Road, just...

15m ago

Greens win second Ontario seat in provincial byelection
Greens win second Ontario seat in provincial byelection

The Green Party of Ontario doubled its ranks in the provincial legislature with a byelection Thursday sending a second representative to join party leader Mike Schreiner. Aislinn Clancy won handily...

9h ago

