Men wanted in Yorkdale Mall jewellery store robbery used pepper spray during heist: police

Toronto police are searching for four men believed to be behind a brazen, smash-and-grab robbery at a jewellery store in Yorkdale Mall, with authorities noting one of the perpetrators used pepper spray during the heist.

Officers were called to Yorkdale Mall around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a robbery in progress.

It is alleged that three male suspects entered the Cartier store, and a fourth man remained outside as a lookout.

Police said one suspect allegedly produced a can of pepper spray and discharged it inside as the other two suspects began to smash the glass display cases with hammers and made off with a large quantity of jewellery.

The four men then fled in a vehicle.

The robbery occurred while the mall was still open, closing at 9:30 p.m. on weeknights. Yorkdale said in a statement that no employees or customers were injured.

Toronto Fire noted officials responded to a police request to investigate hazardous materials at Yorkdale Mall around the same time as the robbery. No hazardous materials were found, but this is believed to be connected to one of the suspects spraying pepper spray.

The suspects are described as male and tan-skinned. Police said three have a medium build, and one has a thin build.

The getaway vehicle is described as a dark-coloured sedan. Police released photos of the suspect vehicle.

A getaway vehicle was believed to be used in the Yorkdale Mall robbery on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. Photo: TPS.

With files from Michael Ranger of CityNews