1 arrested, another man wanted in Toronto condo robbery
Posted December 11, 2023 8:30 pm.
Last Updated December 11, 2023 8:32 pm.
One man has been arrested, and a second man remains wanted as Toronto police investigate a robbery that occurred at a condominium in the fall.
Police were called to the Bay Street and Adelaide Street West area just before 8 a.m. on Sept. 15 for reports of a break-and-enter in progress.
It’s alleged that one suspect assisted the other in gaining entry into a condominium building. Once inside, one of the suspects forced entry into a unit within the building.
Authorities said one suspect then stole high-end watches and money. No injuries were reported.
On Sept. 19, police arrested 44-year-old Trevor Harwood of Toronto. He was charged with break-and-enter and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence. Harwood appeared in court on Sept. 20.
Authorities have identified the second man as 41-year-old Joel Barnor of Toronto. He’s wanted on the same aforementioned charges.
Barnor is described as five-foot-eight and 181 pounds with a medium build and black shoulder-length dreadlocks.