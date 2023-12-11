1 arrested, another man wanted in Toronto condo robbery

Joel Barnor
Authorities have identified the second man as 41-year-old Joel Barnor of Toronto. He's wanted on two charges. Photo: Toronto police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 11, 2023 8:30 pm.

Last Updated December 11, 2023 8:32 pm.

One man has been arrested, and a second man remains wanted as Toronto police investigate a robbery that occurred at a condominium in the fall.

Police were called to the Bay Street and Adelaide Street West area just before 8 a.m. on Sept. 15 for reports of a break-and-enter in progress.

It’s alleged that one suspect assisted the other in gaining entry into a condominium building. Once inside, one of the suspects forced entry into a unit within the building.

Authorities said one suspect then stole high-end watches and money. No injuries were reported.

On Sept. 19, police arrested 44-year-old Trevor Harwood of Toronto. He was charged with break-and-enter and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence. Harwood appeared in court on Sept. 20.

Authorities have identified the second man as 41-year-old Joel Barnor of Toronto. He’s wanted on the same aforementioned charges.

Barnor is described as five-foot-eight and 181 pounds with a medium build and black shoulder-length dreadlocks.

