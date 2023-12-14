Rogers, Lynk Global complete Canada’s first satellite-to-mobile phone call

Rogers Communications Inc. and Lynk Global have completed Canada’s first successful satellite-to-mobile phone call using smartphones in Newfoundland.

The historic call was made on the Samsung S22 between Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey and Mabel Tilley, a Newfoundland and Labrador Search and Rescue Association member.

Using Lynk Global’s low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites and Rogers national wireless spectrum, Premier Furey and Tilley communicated at the historic Heart’s Content in Trinity Bay, where the world’s first trans-Atlantic telegraph cable occurred between Canada and Ireland over 150 years ago.

“This is a game-changer for Newfoundland and Labrador and for the rest of the country, especially for emergency services,” Premier Furey said during the call.

Wireless spectrum ensures the satellite-to-mobile phone technology works on existing smartphones, meaning Canadian customers don’t need to install customized apps or hardware that is not yet available.

Satellite-to-mobile service will provide wireless connectivity to Canada’s remote wilderness

Rogers Communications Inc., which owns this website, will launch satellite-to-mobile phone technology in 2024, starting with SMS texting, mass notifications and machine-to-machine A.I. applications.

It will then expand the service to include voice and data services to help Canadians reach 911 with 5G and 4G smartphones.

The technology aims to deliver wireless services to the country’s most remote wilderness, national parks and rural highways.

“We’re bringing coverage to Canada’s most remote areas to improve public safety and to connect communities that aren’t connected today,” said Tony Staffieri, President and CEO of Rogers Communications Inc.

“We’re proud to work with Lynk to bring Canadians the very latest global technology that will give them access to 911 and wireless services.”

Rogers Communications Inc. announced its partnership with Lynk Global in April to test and bring satellite-to-phone connectivity across Canada.

