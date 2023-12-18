Arrest made in ‘high-risk takedown’ after Scarborough carjacking, robbery

Toronto police say an arrest has been made following an early-morning carjacking and robbery in Scarborough last week.

Officers responded to a carjacking call at approximately 3 a.m. on Dec. 15 in the Victoria Park Avenue and Consumers Road area.

It’s alleged that a man was driving his car in the area when he was bumped from behind by another vehicle. Police said when the man pulled over, four masked suspects emerged and approached the victim’s car.

One male suspect forced open the victim’s door and demanded his car while assaulting him. Police said the man was physically removed from his vehicle and robbed of personal items.

Two male suspects drove off in the victim’s car while the other two fled in the other vehicle. The victim was not seriously injured.

Police said members of the Provincial Car Jacking Task Force (PCJTF) tracked down both vehicles in Brampton. As the PCJTF officers conducted a high-risk takedown at approximately 3:30 p.m. later that day, the driver of the stolen vehicle sped off.

The driver of the other vehicle fled on foot, but authorities confirmed he was arrested following a foot pursuit. Officers eventually located the stolen car in Toronto, which was seized for forensic examination.

On Monday, police identified the suspect in custody as 24-year-old Marsih Mohamed of Whitby. He’s facing several charges, including robbery with violence, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime of over $5,000, among other related offences.

The accused was expected to appear in court on Monday morning.