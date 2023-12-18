Arrest made in ‘high-risk takedown’ after Scarborough carjacking, robbery

Toronto police headquarters
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 18, 2023 4:18 pm.

Toronto police say an arrest has been made following an early-morning carjacking and robbery in Scarborough last week.

Officers responded to a carjacking call at approximately 3 a.m. on Dec. 15 in the Victoria Park Avenue and Consumers Road area.

It’s alleged that a man was driving his car in the area when he was bumped from behind by another vehicle. Police said when the man pulled over, four masked suspects emerged and approached the victim’s car.

One male suspect forced open the victim’s door and demanded his car while assaulting him. Police said the man was physically removed from his vehicle and robbed of personal items.

Two male suspects drove off in the victim’s car while the other two fled in the other vehicle. The victim was not seriously injured.

Related:

Police said members of the Provincial Car Jacking Task Force (PCJTF) tracked down both vehicles in Brampton. As the PCJTF officers conducted a high-risk takedown at approximately 3:30 p.m. later that day, the driver of the stolen vehicle sped off.

The driver of the other vehicle fled on foot, but authorities confirmed he was arrested following a foot pursuit. Officers eventually located the stolen car in Toronto, which was seized for forensic examination.

On Monday, police identified the suspect in custody as 24-year-old Marsih Mohamed of Whitby. He’s facing several charges, including robbery with violence, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime of over $5,000, among other related offences.

The accused was expected to appear in court on Monday morning.

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for GTA with snow, flurries on the way today
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for GTA with snow, flurries on the way today

It's a mild and rainy start to the work week, but things will look and feel a lot more like winter by Monday evening, with a travel advisory now in effect for the GTA. A temperature drop throughout...

50m ago

Police investigating exchange at pro-Palestinian protest against Zara in Eaton Centre
Police investigating exchange at pro-Palestinian protest against Zara in Eaton Centre

An investigation has been launched into an exchange between a demonstrator and another person during a pro-Palestinian protest in front of fashion retailer Zara at a busy Toronto mall, city police said...

47m ago

Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list
Ontario releases top baby names of 2022. Here's which ones cracked the list

Ontario released the top baby names of 2022, and once again, the most popular of the year prior reign supreme. Olivia and Noah were ranked as the most prevalent girl and boy names in 2022, and more...

6h ago

Power mostly restored after truck strikes power line in Mississauga crash
Power mostly restored after truck strikes power line in Mississauga crash

Two people are injured after a crash in Mississauga on Monday morning that temporarily left hundreds without power. Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash near Dixie Road and Meyerside Drive...

50m ago

2:31
Messy storm to start the week
Messy storm to start the week

Storms are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday before the sun and milder temperatures return.

21h ago

1:43
Millions of Americans under weather alerts for major storm
Millions of Americans under weather alerts for major storm

A powerful storm is tracking up the eastern U.S. bringing flooding rains and damaging winds. Preparations are now underway in New York City as Florida deals with the storm's aftermath. Michelle Mackey reports.  

21h ago

2:51
Palestinian restaurant speaks out over Uber Eats mislabeling
Palestinian restaurant speaks out over Uber Eats mislabeling

A Palestinian restaurant is expressing concerns after they noticed Uber Eats mislabeled their restaurant. Melissa Nakhavoly with why the restaurant is calling this action troubling.

21h ago

2:47
Women's shelter records rise in Islamophobia
Women's shelter records rise in Islamophobia

A women's shelter catering to Muslim women says they have seen a record number of calls from clients due to the impacts of Islamophobia. Melissa Nakhavoly has the details.

2:36
Big temperature swings next week
Big temperature swings next week

Rain is fairly steady through the beginning of the week before flurries come in to the GTA, rounding out the weekend with more mild temperatures.
