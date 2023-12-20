Car thieves crash stolen pickup truck on Hwy. 401 ramp after being chased by owner: police

Police are searching for suspects after a crash involving a stolen vehicle on a Highway 401 on-ramp in Toronto.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a collision on the northbound ramp from Victoria Park Avenue to the eastbound 401 around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police tell CityNews the owner of a Dodge Ram pickup truck witnessed suspects stealing their vehicle. The owner got into another vehicle and followed the stolen truck until it crashed on the ramp.

Police allege the car thieves got out of the truck after the crash and fled on foot.

No suspect information has been made available. The owner was not able to see how many suspects ran away, according to police.

The pickup truck has been towed away for forensic examination.

The northbound Victoria Park to the eastbound 401 was closed after the crash but reopened just after 6 a.m.

With files from Carl Hanstke