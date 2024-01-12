Police probing shooting in Vaughan that could be connected to 3 drive-by shootings in Toronto

Police are searching for suspects after a drive-by shooting in Vaughan on Thursday afternoon that investigators believe could be connected to three similar incidents in Toronto.

York Regional Police say officers were called to the area of Rutherford Road and Julliard Drive around 10:15 p.m. after getting notified of a shooting by Toronto police.

Investigators learned that a white Tesla was driving eastbound on Fishermens Way shortly before 10 p.m. and was being followed by a black Mercedes. It is alleged a white SUV came from behind and overtook both vehicles.

Someone fired a gun from within the SUV and struck the Tesla. The suspect vehicle then fled the area followed by the other two vehicles.

Officers found bullet casings in the area. The drivers of the Tesla and the Mercedes were found by officers a short time later in Toronto and police say they had no injuries.

Police believe the shooting was targeted.

Investigators with York police are also working with Toronto police to see if three drive-by shootings that occurred in Toronto’s northwest on Thursday night are connected to the Vaughan incident.

“We are investigating a possible connection,” says YRP Sgt. Clint Whitney. “There are some coincidences, but we can’t take anything at face value,”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.