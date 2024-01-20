Police say two men from Ontario arrested after shots fired at home north of Montreal

A Surete du Quebec emblem is seen on an officer’s uniform in Montreal on August 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 20, 2024 12:06 pm.

Last Updated January 20, 2024 1:26 pm.

Quebec provincial police say two men from Ontario have been arrested after an investigation into shots fired at a home north of Montreal led to an early-morning police chase.

Police spokesperson Ève Brochu-Joubert says the incident began at around 1:15 a.m. this morning, when local authorities in the suburban town of Lorraine, Que., were called to a home that had been hit with gunfire. No one was injured. 

Brochu-Joubert says police in the nearby city of Laval soon located and pursued a suspicious vehicle believed to be linked to the case.

The spokesperson says the vehicle fled but was soon immobilized, after which its two occupants attempted to escape on foot before their eventual capture and arrest.

Police say the two men are Ontario residents, aged 25 and 27, who were driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen in that province.

The men are now set to meet with investigators, though no charges have been filed, and police continue to inspect both the Lorraine property and a firearm Brochu-Joubert says was found in the area.

