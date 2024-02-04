Taylor Swift announces new album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department,’ while accepting Grammy

Taylor Swift accepts the award for best pop vocal album for "Midnights" during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

By Mallika Sen And Beth Harris, The Associated Press

Posted February 4, 2024 10:04 pm.

Last Updated February 4, 2024 11:12 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Forget her “Reputation.” Taylor Swift has a whole new album coming out.

Accepting the Grammy for best pop vocal album, Taylor said she’d been keeping a secret for two years.

“My brand-new album comes out April 19. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department. I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage,” she announced.

And so she did.

On her Instagram, Swift posted a black-and-white image of her reclining across pillows. The top half of her face and lower half of her legs are cut off in the low-contrast image.

“All’s fair in love and poetry…” her caption read. In a little over an hour, the Instagram post alone had amassed nearly 7 million likes.

“And so I enter into evidence / My tarnished coat of arms / My muses, acquired like bruises / My talismans and charms / The tick, tick, tick of love bombs / My veins of pitch black ink,” read what appeared to be handwritten lyrics posted after the album cover.

Swift had provoked mass speculation earlier in the night when her site seemed to go down. Some theorized she was gearing up to release “Reputation (Taylor’s Version),” but cryptic clues on the “crashed” site indicated that might be a misdirect.

And so it was.

The site’s back up now, focused around the upcoming album, with preordering and merchandise options. This will be Swift’s 11th studio album, not counting her re-recordings. Her last original album was “Midnights,” released in October 2022. Since then, she’s launched the billion-dollar Eras Tour and released “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” and “1989 (Taylor’s Version).”

Swift was accepting the Grammy for “Midnights” when she made the surprise announcement. As she walked the red carpet, she paid homage to her album title, donning a choker with a small clock embedded. And yes, the time was set to the midnight — even if the viewer had to tilt their head to see the hands pointing to “12.”

While a nod to the album — and reminiscent of the “tick, tick, tick” in “The Tortured Poets Department” post — the watch seemed particularly apt, given the superstar’s seemingly packed schedule over the next week. Swift is set to head back out on her Eras Tour this week, performing for four nights in Tokyo. She still will be able to make it back to the U.S. later in the week to catch her boyfriend Travis Kelce playing in the Super Bowl.

___

Sen reported from New York.

Mallika Sen And Beth Harris, The Associated Press

Canada to open 2026 World Cup in Toronto, with other games in Vancouver
Canada to open 2026 World Cup in Toronto, with other games in Vancouver

FIFA partially fleshed out the road map for the 2026 World Cup on Sunday, revealing Canada and Mexico will each host 13 games with the U.S. staging the remaining 78. With 45 countries yet to qualify...

2h ago

Pedestrian holding child struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Pedestrian holding child struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A pedestrian holding a child sustained non-life-threatening injuries when struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Sunday night. Police responded to reports of a collision just before 7:30 p.m. in the...

2h ago

Killer Mike detained by police following altercation at the Grammy Awards after earning 3 trophies
Killer Mike detained by police following altercation at the Grammy Awards after earning 3 trophies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Killer Mike was detained at the Grammy Awards on Sunday after the rapper and activist won three Grammy awards including his first in more than two decades. In a video...

35m ago

World Cancer Day 2024: WHO estimates 1 in 5 people will be diagnosed with cancer
World Cancer Day 2024: WHO estimates 1 in 5 people will be diagnosed with cancer

On World Cancer Day 2024, the World Health Organization (WHO) says one in five people will at some point be diagnosed with cancer.

6h ago

