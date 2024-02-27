2 teens rescued after falling through frozen pond in Ajax

Two teens escaped with only minor injuries after they were rescued from a pond in Ajax after falling through ice on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to a pond in a residential area near Harwood Avenue and Kingston Road around 4:20 p.m.

In a post on X, Durham Regional Police say two 14-year-old boys fell through ice on the pond. One of the boys was able to climb out and back onto the ice while the other remained trapped in the water.

Officers and firefighters arrived at the scene and instructed the boy in the water on how to get himself out and crawl back to safety.

Both teens were checked by paramedics and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“This body of water had posted warning signs,” reads the post from Durham police. “It is important to obey these signs and ensure children have an understanding that frozen water can be dangerous and even deadly.”

Police are reminding residents to stay of all frozen bodies of water due to the fluctuating temperatures this winter season.