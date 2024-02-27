2 teens rescued after falling through frozen pond in Ajax

Durham Regional Police Service cruiser
Durham Regional Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Ranger

Posted February 27, 2024 9:37 am.

Last Updated February 27, 2024 9:45 am.

Two teens escaped with only minor injuries after they were rescued from a pond in Ajax after falling through ice on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to a pond in a residential area near Harwood Avenue and Kingston Road around 4:20 p.m.

In a post on X, Durham Regional Police say two 14-year-old boys fell through ice on the pond. One of the boys was able to climb out and back onto the ice while the other remained trapped in the water.

Officers and firefighters arrived at the scene and instructed the boy in the water on how to get himself out and crawl back to safety.

Both teens were checked by paramedics and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“This body of water had posted warning signs,” reads the post from Durham police. “It is important to obey these signs and ensure children have an understanding that frozen water can be dangerous and even deadly.”

Police are reminding residents to stay of all frozen bodies of water due to the fluctuating temperatures this winter season.

Top Stories

2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto
2 men killed in early morning shooting in northwest Toronto

Two men are dead after an early morning shooting in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood on Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to Hickory Tree Road, near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West, around 4:40...

breaking

1m ago

Triple shooting outside downtown Toronto hotel sends 2 men, woman to hospital
Triple shooting outside downtown Toronto hotel sends 2 men, woman to hospital

Three people are hurt, including one critically, following an overnight shooting in downtown Toronto's Entertainment District. Emergency crews were called to the Bisha Hotel on Blue Jays Way, just north...

1h ago

Pickup truck crashes on DVP ramp while trying to flee police
Pickup truck crashes on DVP ramp while trying to flee police

A driver is under arrest and police are looking for a passenger after a pickup truck crashed while trying to flee from officers early Tuesday morning. Toronto police tell CityNews officers attempted...

1h ago

Biden signals there could be a truce in Gaza soon but Israel and Hamas indicate no deal is imminent
Biden signals there could be a truce in Gaza soon but Israel and Hamas indicate no deal is imminent

U.S. President Joe Biden signaled that a cease-fire in Gaza could be at hand, saying that Israel has agreed to pause its offensive during the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan if a deal is reached...

38m ago

