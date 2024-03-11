Weather warmup to bring taste of summer to GTA during March Break

Spring is just around the corner but it’s going to be feeling closer to summer this week.

Toronto will see double digit highs that should make for perfect weather for any families who have outdoor plans during March Break.

CityNews 680 meteorologist says we shouldn’t be fooled by a cool start to the week — warmer air will move in by Monday afternoon.

“By mid-week it’s going to feel like summer and plenty of sunshine,” Taylor says.

The guaranteed high for Monday is 8 C before things really warmup for the next two days.

“Looking at very warm highs Tuesday and Wednesday,” says Taylor. “Quite mild for this time of year, but not record-setting.”

Tuesday will see a high around 14 C and Wednesday will bring a high near 17 C.

“Not quite as mild by the end of the week,” says Taylor, but she adds temperatures will remain warmer-than-normal for this time of year.

There could be some rain on Thursday with an above seasonal high near 10 C. The same story is expected on Friday, with an above seasonal high and periods of rain.

The average daytime high for this time of year is 4 C.

For anyone staying in Toronto this March Break, there are plenty of free and affordable activities in the city planned for the week.

Clocks skipped ahead one hour over the weekend, which means it will be darker in the mornings but daylight will stick around later in the day. Spring officially arrives on Mar. 19.

To enter the CityNews 680 Weather Guarantee and to check the extended forecast in Toronto, visit here.