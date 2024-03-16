Series of costly losses in 2023 contributed to Just for Laughs insolvency: report

The Just for Laughs theatre is seen Tuesday, March 5, 2024 in Montreal. The company that runs the annual comedy festival has filed for bankruptcy protection.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By Thomas MacDonald, The Canadian Press

Posted March 16, 2024 3:51 pm.

MONTREAL — An underachieving comedy festival in England and attempts by Facebook and YouTube to compete with the increasingly popular TikTok are among the factors that led revenue to plummet at the Just for Laughs festival parent company last year, a Quebec Superior Court filing suggests.

The report dated Thursday from insolvency trustee PwC, formerly known as PricewaterhouseCoopers, lists the circumstances that left Groupe Juste pour rire inc. unable to pay its debts.

The company announced earlier this month that it would cancel its flagship Montreal comedy festival this year and seek protection from its creditors. It also cancelled Just for Laughs Toronto.

The court filing shows Groupe Juste pour rire booked a net loss of more than $7.9 million in the first 10 months of 2023. A series of expensive endeavours contributed to the situation.

A March 2023 comedy festival in London led to a loss of around $800,000 after ticket sales fell short of expectations. In response to sponsor dissatisfaction with the 2022 edition of Montreal Just for Laughs, Groupe Juste pour rire also knowingly staged the 2023 festival at a loss that would ultimately total around $2 million as it attempted to match the scale of the event before the COVID-19 pandemic, the trustee said.

A production of the musical comedy “Hair” was another costly enterprise, though the report does not specify the extent of the resulting financial hit.

The report also said Groupe Juste pour rire was also dogged by several disadvantages. Bans on live events during the pandemic had a “serious negative impact,” the trustee explained. The company cited post-pandemic inflation and associated “unprecedented financial strains” earlier this month as other lasting challenges.

Changes to YouTube and Facebook video monetization rules favouring short videos akin to TikTok reels also led to a reduction in revenue from the group’s mostly longer-form content, the filing said.

Finally, the TVA Groupe’s decision not to purchase the 24th season of the company’s prank comedy television show “Gags” deprived it of licensing revenue that the trustee says previously totalled $550,000.

A spokesperson for Groupe Juste pour rire declined to comment on the court filing. The company said in a March 5 news release that it would undergo a restructuring process to improve its financial health and hoped for a return of the Montreal and Toronto Just for Laughs festivals in 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2024.

Thomas MacDonald, The Canadian Press


Cease-fire talks with Israel and Hamas are expected to resume on Sunday in Qatar
Cease-fire talks with Israel and Hamas are expected to resume on Sunday in Qatar

Stalled talks aimed at securing a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war are expected to resume in earnest in Qatar as soon as Sunday, according to Egyptian officials. The talks would mark the first time...

34m ago

Trudeau says job of prime minister "crazy," but he's determined to continue
Trudeau says job of prime minister "crazy," but he's determined to continue

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed to continue on as head of government in an interview with Radio-Canada on Friday despite what he described as the personal challenges that come with the position. Trudeau...

3h ago

Woman dies in hospital after being rescued from Humber River
Woman dies in hospital after being rescued from Humber River

A woman has died in hospital Saturday after she was rescued from the Humber River near Dundas Street West on Friday evening. Toronto fire responded to a call at approximately 5:30 p.m. Friday after...

1h ago

Man arrested in armed carjacking investigation in North York
Man arrested in armed carjacking investigation in North York

Toronto police have made an arrest in an armed carjacking investigation in North York. On Friday at approximately 3:45 p.m., police responded to a call for a carjacking in the area of Don Mills Road...

1h ago

