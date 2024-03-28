Woman in her 70s seriously injured in Etobicoke residential fire

A woman is recovering in hospital from serious injuries following an early-morning fire at a residential building in Etobicoke.

Fire crews were notified of a one-alarm fire at 30 Foch Avenue near Browns Line and Lakeshore Road at around 3 a.m. on Thursday.

Toronto paramedics tell CityNews one occupant was taken to hospital with serious injuries, later confirmed to be a woman in her 70s who was dealing with smoke inhalation.

Toronto fire officials said the blaze came from the second floor of a semi-attached two-storey home but did not spread. It was quickly contained, though there was no word on the cause.

An investigation will be carried out as crews will remain at the residence for the day.