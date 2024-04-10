Group claims Ontario Place redevelopment will use millions of taxpayer dollars for new spa

Therme spa
An updated vision for Ontario Place was released by Therme Canada on Aug. 22, 2023. Photo: HANDOUT/Therme Canada.

By Lucas Casaletto and Richard Southern

Posted April 10, 2024 12:07 pm.

A grassroots organization opposing the Ford government’s redevelopment of Ontario Place contends that the mega spa slated for the site must rely on millions of public dollars.

In 2023, the Ford government announced its vision for the landmark, which included a new year-round stage for concerts from LiveNation, relocating the Ontario Science Centre to the waterfront property, and a large water park and wellness centre operated by Therme Canada.

Critics opposed the plans, particularly Therme’s spa and wellness centre. They argued that the Ford government plans were not transparent and pointed out that no environmental assessment is necessary for Therme Canada’s design because it is a private project.

On Wednesday, Ontario Place for All said it completed a review of the proposed Therme Canada spa’s financial viability, concluding that it would lose a significant amount of money and that the numbers “don’t add up.”

“Why is the Ford government gambling with over $650 million in taxpayer dollars,” wrote Norm Di Pasquale, Ontario Place for All Co-Chair.

Location of other spas, Hotel X a problem for Ontario Place plans: Di Pasquale

Di Pasquale tells CityNews he believes there will not be enough business for Therme, given the area’s competing spas and similar facilities.

“Within a 10-kilometre radius, you can see that there are a significant number of spas around the Therme mega spa. In fact, the closest hotel is Hotel X, which itself has a premier spa,” Di Pasquale said.

“The key point here is that existing spas are located near where people live and work, making it very questionable whether you would go on a regular basis to a Therme spa.”

Ontario Place for All alleges that the projected taxpayer costs to subsidize the project could grow to well over a billion dollars, with the spa company investing only 30 per cent of the total required.

“[Ontario Place for All] is calling on the Ford government to cancel the project,” said Bruce Van Dieten, Ontario Place for All Steering Committee Member. “It’s a bad deal for Ontarians and an irresponsible waste of taxpayer dollars based on a secret and flawed business plan.”

Ontario Place for All says its deep dive into the redevelopment plans was conducted by a group of volunteers with business and financial expertise. The group admits that conducting a thorough audit is next to impossible because the Ford government has not released precise financial information concerning the redevelopment plan at Ontario Place.

Therme Canada has been given a 95-year lease to build and operate a water park and what is described as a European-style bathing centre on the western part of Ontario Place.

Ontario Place opened to great fanfare in 1971 and was a popular destination in its heyday, but it has become dated and obsolete over the decades. Dalton McGuinty’s Liberal government finally shuttered it in 2011.

With files from Patricia D’Cunha of CityNews

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pearson flights could be affected after Toronto airline food service staff threaten strike
Pearson flights could be affected after Toronto airline food service staff threaten strike

If you're flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport next week, you might not get any snacks or meals during your flight. Teamsters Local Union 647 announced that over 800 workers at the airline...

1h ago

Ford government to support NDP motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic
Ford government to support NDP motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic

The Ford government has announced they plan to support an NDP bill that would declare intimate partner violence an epidemic in Ontario. The NDP had urged the province to support Bill 173, the Intimate...

46m ago

'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes
'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes

The Church-Wellesley Village is well-established as one of the largest 2SLGBTQ+ communities in the country, full of bustling shops, cafes and restaurants, which become especially lively in warmer weather. Last...

Speakers Corner

14m ago

All Ontario pharmacies using time-delayed safes to help curb risk of robberies
All Ontario pharmacies using time-delayed safes to help curb risk of robberies

Toronto police and the Ontario College of Pharmacists (OCP) say all Ontario pharmacies have reported using time-delayed safes to help curb the risk of robberies throughout the province. The time-delayed...

9m ago

Top Stories

Pearson flights could be affected after Toronto airline food service staff threaten strike
Pearson flights could be affected after Toronto airline food service staff threaten strike

If you're flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport next week, you might not get any snacks or meals during your flight. Teamsters Local Union 647 announced that over 800 workers at the airline...

1h ago

Ford government to support NDP motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic
Ford government to support NDP motion to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic

The Ford government has announced they plan to support an NDP bill that would declare intimate partner violence an epidemic in Ontario. The NDP had urged the province to support Bill 173, the Intimate...

46m ago

'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes
'Where was the notice?': Toronto businesses caught off-guard by construction projects, councillor calls for changes

The Church-Wellesley Village is well-established as one of the largest 2SLGBTQ+ communities in the country, full of bustling shops, cafes and restaurants, which become especially lively in warmer weather. Last...

Speakers Corner

14m ago

All Ontario pharmacies using time-delayed safes to help curb risk of robberies
All Ontario pharmacies using time-delayed safes to help curb risk of robberies

Toronto police and the Ontario College of Pharmacists (OCP) say all Ontario pharmacies have reported using time-delayed safes to help curb the risk of robberies throughout the province. The time-delayed...

9m ago

Most Watched Today

1:17
Texas low to drop tons of rain in Toronto, GTA
Texas low to drop tons of rain in Toronto, GTA

The low-pressure weather event will reach southern Ontario by Thursday morning, bringing soaking rains to the province through Friday.

4h ago

2:49
Local restaurant gets $3K tip and rave review from TikTok food critic
Local restaurant gets $3K tip and rave review from TikTok food critic

TikToker Keith Lee's visit to Afro's Pizza has triggered a massive influx of customers. Michelle Mackey reports on how the famous food critic has affected several local restaurants.

13h ago

2:28
Warm day Wednesday before rain sets in
Warm day Wednesday before rain sets in

A high of 18 degrees expected Wednesday before some rain moves in to soak the GTA. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:25
New GO Transit e-bike, bicycle policy begins
New GO Transit e-bike, bicycle policy begins

A new policy governing bicycles and e-bikes on GO Transit trains and buses has come into effect. Nick Westoll has more on the changes and reaction to the new policy.

17h ago

2:43
ODSP recipients struggle to find housing
ODSP recipients struggle to find housing

Finding affordable housing in Toronto has become increasingly difficult, but for those on social assistance, it can be practically impossible. Dilshad Burman has more.

17h ago

More Videos