Ford government accused of stalling declaration that intimate partner violence is an epidemic

One day after the Ford government announced their intent to support an NDP bill declaring intimate partner violence an epidemic in Ontario, there are new fears the government is stalling. Instead of fast-tracking Bill 173, the Intimate Partner Violence Epidemic Act, it is sending it to the legislature’s justice committee for study.

The opposition NDP says there is no time to waste.

“It’s one word – epidemic! Declare intimate partner violence an epidemic – today!” NDP MPP Jill Andrew vociferously pleaded in the legislature on Thursday.

“Survivors can’t wait any longer for your committees, your public hearing, your consultations, they have been consulted, the experts have been heard,” said Andrew.

Last June, the province rejected calls from an inquest into the deaths of three women at the hands of their former partner to formally declare intimate partner violence an epidemic, along with 85 others aimed at preventing similar tragedies.

The province said at the time it would not declare intimate partner violence an epidemic because it was not an infectious or communicable disease.

Despite several coroners jury recommendations that declaring intimate partner violence an epidemic would be a valuable first step, Calandra says he wants to do an in-depth investigation across the province to hear from victims, their families, case workers and experts before making a decision.

“I want to make sure it’s not just the spirit of passing it, it is actually making sure the programs and services match what the victims and providers are asking for,” said Calandra outside the legislature.

Advocates have been calling on the province to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic for years and follow in the footsteps of over 90 municipalities, including Toronto.

“With the government house leader today, the tone changed, dramatically from yesterday,” said NDP MPP Lisa Gretzky, who co-sponsored the bill with NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam.

“By declaring it an epidemic, by recognizing it for what it is, it sends a message to survivors, that we see you and that we value you and we believe in you,” said Gretzky. “If they will not recognize what it is then we have very little hope or faith in the government that they will actually address the problem.”

Premier Doug Ford says he wants more than just a symbolic gesture, noting that his government has invested $1.4 billion towards gender violence.

“It’s not a lack of money, we’re pouring money into it. It’s one thing to pour money, and pass legislation, but let’s put some teeth into this, it’s really heartwrenching when this happens to families. It has to stop,” he said during a separate announcement in Kitchener on Thursday.

According to the federal government, police reported 1,125 gender-related homicides of women and girls in Canada between 2011 and 2021, 66 per cent of which were perpetrated by an intimate partner.

If you or anyone you know needs help, you can contact the following helplines:

Assaulted Women’s Helpline Crisis Line:

TOLL-FREE: 1-866-863-0511

TOLL FREE TTY: 1-8666-863-7868

#SAFE (#7233) on your Bell, Rogers, Fido or Telus Mobile

Senior Safety Line

TOLL-FREE: 1-866-299-1011

Shelter Safe

www.sheltersafe.ca

Kids Help Phone:

TOLL-FREE: 1-800-668-6868

Male Survivors of Sexual Abuse 24/7 Crisis Line

TOLL-FREE: 1-866-887-0015

Ontario 24/7 Community and Social Services Helpline

TOLL-FREE: 211