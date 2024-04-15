Criminal lawyer weighs in on how jury could rule in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop

Court sketch of the Umar Zameer trial
Left to right: Umar Zameer, defence lawyers Alexandra Heine, Nader Hasan, Crown attorney Karen Simone, are shown in this courtroom sketch as Justice Anne Molloy and jury members look on in Toronto on March 21, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould

By Erica Natividad

Posted April 15, 2024 5:42 pm.

The jury in the trial of Umar Zameer could begin deliberations this week as the Crown and Defense are set for closing arguments.

Zameer is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Detective Constable Jeffrey Northrup. The officer died after he was hit by a vehicle in a parking garage underneath Toronto City Hall on July 2, 2021.

Criminal defence lawyer, Joseph Neuberger, is not involved in the Zameer case but has been following the trial and has given some insight about what the jury decides.

“The crown has to establish to the jury beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Zameer knew that the individuals who had approached his car were police officers,” explained Neuberger. “And thereby his actions at that time that caused his death were also intentional … I think that’s an extremely high hurdle for the Crown to establish.”

The court has previously heard that Const. Northrup and his partner — both dressed in plain clothes — were investigating a stabbing when they went into the underground garage. Zameer was not involved in the stabbing.

Crown prosecutors allege Zameer chose to make a series of maneuvers with his car that caused Const. Northrup’s death, but the defence says the officer’s death was a tragic accident.

Defence lawyers say neither Zameer nor his wife — who was eight months pregnant at the time — knew that the people who approached them in the largely empty parking garage were police officers. Their two-year-old son was also with them at the time.

Neuberger said it is possible the jury could come back with a verdict on a lesser, included offence, one being second-degree murder.

“The jury would have to be left [beyond] a reasonable doubt that Mr. Zameer did not know they were police officers but intended to kill a person on the night in question,” explained Neuberger. “I find that incongruent with the evidence and incongruent with the theory of the Crown. Although that may be left to the jury as part of the series of offenses that may be included, I just don’t think that is a plausible verdict available to the jury.”

Manslaughter would be another option, Neuberger said. “That he did not know that the officer was indeed a police officer but that his actions knowing that there were people in front of him or behind him did likely cause harm and somebody died.”

Another possibility: acquittal.

“I think one of the really difficult things here for the crown attorney is there’s no real good explanation why Mr. Zameer would intentionally strike a police officer with his car,” said another criminal defence lawyer, Daniel Brown.

“He’s always said he didn’t know they were police. He thought he was being robbed. He thought him and his family were in danger. He had his wife who was pregnant and his young child in the car. And he wasn’t up to no good. He was an accountant with no criminal history, not committing any crime,” explained Brown.

“So why wouldn’t he have stopped for the police if he knew the police were trying to speak to him? And so this theory of this case makes a lot more sense than the Crown’s theory of the case that he knew they were a police and he tried to hit them anyway.”

Throughout the trial, the jury has heard vastly different depictions of what happened that night in July 2021. Three police officers provided eyewitness testimony claiming that Detective Constable Jeffrey Northrup was standing with his hands up the moment before he was fatally struck.

But collision reconstruction experts, one with Toronto police and another for the defence, have refuted that evidence, testifying that Northrup would have fallen to the ground before he was fatally run over.  

Northrup’s partner, Lisa Forbes, told court she identified herself multiple times to Zameer and held out her badge. Zameer testified that he did not know they were police officers and didn’t see any badges.

“I think in these facts, it’s fairly clear, including his spontaneous utterances right after his arrest, that he wasn’t aware that they were police officers, that he thought they were being robbed, and he was in fear and trying to flee for the safety of his family, that really this is a situation where it’s a tragic accident,” said Neuberger.

The jury is expected to hear closing statements from the Crown and defence on Tuesday.

With files from The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Highway 413 plans can move forward without federal environmental assessment, court rules
Highway 413 plans can move forward without federal environmental assessment, court rules

A federal court has paved the way for Highway 413 to be paved without the stumbling block of a major environmental assessment. A joint release Monday by the province of Ontario and federal government...

26m ago

Body of 14-year-old boy pulled from Lake Ontario near Ashbridges Bay
Body of 14-year-old boy pulled from Lake Ontario near Ashbridges Bay

Toronto police say they have recovered the body of a 14-year-old boy who went missing after going into the water near Ashbridges Bay over the weekend. Emergency crews were called to Woodbine Beach in...

updated

2h ago

Police identify victim in fatal Weston shooting, no suspect information released
Police identify victim in fatal Weston shooting, no suspect information released

Toronto police have identified the victim who was killed in a daylight shooting in Weston on Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to Lawrence Avenue West and Ralph Street just before 5 p.m. to reports...

19m ago

'Not fixable': Some councillors want Vacant Home Tax scrapped, but Chow vows to fix it
'Not fixable': Some councillors want Vacant Home Tax scrapped, but Chow vows to fix it

Fix it, or nix it? That's the question Toronto city council will debate this week as it continues to grapple with the fallout from the disastrous spring rollout of the Vacant Home Tax. The tax was...

4h ago

