Motion to allow keffiyehs in Ontario legislature fails for a 2nd time

Ontario
A police officer removes a keffiyeh scarf from a protester arrested after blocking the Brooklyn Bridge during a pro-Palestinian demonstration demanding cease-fire on the Israel-Palestinian conflict on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in New York. A few Ontario government members have voted again today to uphold a ban on keffiyehs in the legislature, prompting some people watching question period from the public galleries to put on the scarves. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Andres Kudacki.

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 23, 2024 12:09 pm.

Last Updated April 23, 2024 12:13 pm.

A few Ontario government members have voted again today to uphold a ban on keffiyehs in the legislature, prompting some people watching question period from the public galleries to put on the scarves.

Legislative security ejected the protesters, who were shouting, “Free Palestine.”

The Speaker of the legislature has ruled that people in the chamber as well as in the building cannot wear keffiyehs, which he says are being worn to make a political statement.

Related:

The leaders of all political parties in the legislature, including Premier Doug Ford, have called on the Speaker to reverse his decision.

But an NDP motion asking for unanimous consent to do so failed for a second time today when some government members said “no.”

Sarah Jama, who sits as an independent after being kicked out of the NDP caucus last year, put on a keffiyeh after the motion failed, but she has so far not been asked to remove it.

Originally, the keffiyeh served practical purposes, such as protecting the wearer’s head and face from the sun, wind, and sand in desert environments. Over time, it has become a symbol of identity, solidarity, and resistance in various contexts.

In recent decades, the keffiyeh has gained global popularity as a fashion accessory and a symbol of support for various causes, particularly Palestinian solidarity.

Toronto police unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, offer $1M in rewards
Toronto police unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, offer $1M in rewards

Toronto police unveiled an updated list of Canada's top 25 fugitives, with the city's police chief announcing that a combined $1 million in rewards is being offered to track these suspects down. Members...

updated

2h ago

'He has a knife': Viral video shows civilian try to prevent LCBO robbery in Etobicoke
'He has a knife': Viral video shows civilian try to prevent LCBO robbery in Etobicoke

Toronto police are investigating a theft and violent encounter captured on video and shared on social media after a civilian was recorded trying to prevent multiple thieves from stealing alcohol at an...

4h ago

'Crystal clear': Toronto police chief accepts, supports Umar Zameer acquittal
'Crystal clear': Toronto police chief accepts, supports Umar Zameer acquittal

Toronto's police chief says he wants to make it clear he accepts and supports the not-guilty verdict delivered by a jury in the trial of a man accused of fatally running over a police officer.  Umar...

57m ago

3 brothers charged after police seize guns, drugs in Newmarket, Richmond Hill raids
3 brothers charged after police seize guns, drugs in Newmarket, Richmond Hill raids

Three brothers are facing multiple charges after officers executed search warrants in Newmarket and Richmond Hill, seizing what police described as "a large arsenal" of firearms as well as quantities of...

1h ago

