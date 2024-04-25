Jewish student sues over ‘toxic, antisemitic working environment’ at Toronto Metropolitan University

A sign for Toronto Metropolitan University is shown
A sign for Toronto Metropolitan University is shown on April 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By John Marchesan

Posted April 25, 2024 5:14 pm.

A Jewish student is suing Toronto Metropolitan University, saying a “toxic, antisemitic learning and working environment” exists at the school since the October 7 attack last year by Hamas on Israel.

Nicole Szweras, identified in a statement of claim filed in Ontario Superior Court on Tuesday, is seeking $1.3 million in damages against the university.

The lawsuit claims the university breached its duties of care by violating its own policies with respect to “ongoing and pervasive antisemitism” conduct towards herself and other Jewish students, staff, and faculty at the school which led to a poisoned learning and working environment.

The lawsuit goes on to say Szweras was regularly confronted by antisemitic violence-inciting slogans at rallies and protests, and on signs and graffiti throughout TMU and in TMU buildings; that TMU security took no action to prevent or stop other students from intimidating, harassing, and interfering with their ability to protest at an event last November; and that following the Hamas attack on Israel, interactions with student-staff colleagues at work became “cold and unwelcoming,” and that inappropriate political messages were posted within the workplace which made her and Jewish students uncomfortable.

Szweras was an undergraduate student in the Media Production program at TMU and was employed part-time by the University’s Equipment Distribution Centre before being “wrongfully dismissed” in January 2024.

“TMU has policies in place that expressly prohibit the conduct that she and other Jewish students have been forced to endure,” said Toronto-based lawyer David Rosenfeld, a member of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs’ Legal Task Force who is leading the legal challenge. “These policies appear to be mere platitudes when it comes to their application to conduct affecting Jewish students. The failure to openly enforce their own policies fans the flames of hate and exclusion on campus.”

University officials declined to comment on the lawsuit as the matter is before the courts.

“TMU is proudly diverse and intentionally inclusive and the university works hard to promote an equitable and inclusive university community, free from discrimination and harassment,” they said in a statement to CityNews. “We encourage community members who are impacted by discrimination and harassment to reach out so we can investigate, and to access available supports, such as counselling, security planning or human rights resources.”

Last November, a $15 million class action lawsuit was filed against TMU – along with York University, Queen’s University and University of British Columbia – alleging those schools of fostering an antisemitic environment on campus.

Top Stories

MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh

Independent MPP Sarah Jama has been asked to leave the Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh on Thursday. Speaker of the House Ted Arnott banned the wearing of the traditional Palestinian scarves...

3h ago

Man killed in 'violent home invasion' at Etobicoke apartment, 3 suspects sought
Man killed in 'violent home invasion' at Etobicoke apartment, 3 suspects sought

A man has died and three suspects are wanted in what's being described as a violent home invasion inside an Etobicoke apartment building, Toronto police said. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m....

2h ago

CCLA presses for action after police chief comments on Zameer acquittal
CCLA presses for action after police chief comments on Zameer acquittal

Toronto's police chief has yet to apologize for the doubt he cast on a man's innocence when commenting on his acquittal, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association said Thursday as it asked the civilian...

1h ago

Oshawa man arrested in child sexual abuse material investigation
Oshawa man arrested in child sexual abuse material investigation

An Oshawa man has been charged in connection to a child sexual abuse material investigation by Toronto police. Investigators say they became aware of a suspect luring a child on the internet, allegedly...

11m ago

