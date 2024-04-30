G7 nations commit to phasing out coal by 2035 but leave room to extend that deadline

Canada's Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault speaks during the G7 Climate, energy and environment press conference at Venaria Reale in Turin, Italy, Tuesday April 30, 2024. (Alberto Gandolfo/LaPresse via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 30, 2024 11:39 am.

Last Updated April 30, 2024 11:42 am.

MILAN (AP) — Energy and environment ministers of the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations committed Tuesday to phase out coal power by 2035, marking the first time the G7 has explicitly referenced a phase-out, but left flexibility for countries heavily reliant on coal.

The final communique of the meeting in the Italian city of Turin included language that could extend the 2035 deadline to a “timeframe consistent with limiting the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius” above pre-industrialized levels.

Italy’s environment and energy security minister, Gilberto Picchetto Fratin, emphasized the significance of targeting coal, “the source of most emissions.”

The communique puts a timeline to countries’ commitments made at the COP 28 conference last year in Dubai, which called for accelerating the phase-down of so-called unabated coal power, where emissions have not been captured.

“This is the first time that a pathway and a goal has been indicated,’’ Picchetto Fratin told a news conference.

Environmental campaigners said the commitment fell short of the goal of decarbonizing power sectors in the G7 nations by 2035, recommended by both the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the International Energy Agency, which would require phasing out coal by 2030 and gas power by 2035.

The Beyond Fossils Fuel campaign called the coal power phase-out commitment vague, “likely in a bid to coax a coal exit commitment from Japan.”

Japan is the only G7 country without a coal phase-out date. Britain, France, Italy and Canada are committed to phasing out coal no later than 2030, while the United States and Germany “are taking major steps toward this date,’’ said Pieter de Pous, program lead at E3G’s Coal to Clean program.

“G7 ministers need to lead by example and align their commitments with reality and the urgency of the climate crisis,” said Claire Smith with Beyond Fossil Fuels.

The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU
Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU

A deadly multi-vehicle crash that involved a wrong-way driver on Highway 401 in Whitby started when police were in pursuit of at least one suspect who robbed an LCBO, the province's police watchdog said. The...

updated

5m ago

Ontario gets green light to build Highway 413. Here's when construction starts
Ontario gets green light to build Highway 413. Here's when construction starts

Premier Doug Ford announced on Tuesday that Ontario will proceed with plans to build Highway 413 starting next year. The highway construction project has environmental protections in place, and construction...

1h ago

'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death
'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death

Toronto police Chief, Myron Demkiw, initially cast doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence after he was acquitted in the death of Toronto Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, saying outside the courthouse following...

55m ago

Toronto expected to break record for wettest April since 1992
Toronto expected to break record for wettest April since 1992

The month of April is shaping up to be the wettest one on record in Toronto in 32 years. According to unofficial totals, 135.1 millimetres of rain have fallen at Pearson International Airport in April,...

2h ago

Top Stories

Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU
Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU

A deadly multi-vehicle crash that involved a wrong-way driver on Highway 401 in Whitby started when police were in pursuit of at least one suspect who robbed an LCBO, the province's police watchdog said. The...

updated

5m ago

Ontario gets green light to build Highway 413. Here's when construction starts
Ontario gets green light to build Highway 413. Here's when construction starts

Premier Doug Ford announced on Tuesday that Ontario will proceed with plans to build Highway 413 starting next year. The highway construction project has environmental protections in place, and construction...

1h ago

'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death
'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death

Toronto police Chief, Myron Demkiw, initially cast doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence after he was acquitted in the death of Toronto Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, saying outside the courthouse following...

55m ago

Toronto expected to break record for wettest April since 1992
Toronto expected to break record for wettest April since 1992

The month of April is shaping up to be the wettest one on record in Toronto in 32 years. According to unofficial totals, 135.1 millimetres of rain have fallen at Pearson International Airport in April,...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:16
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash

A video taken by a witness and sent to CityNews captures vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Highway 401 near Whitby, moments before a crash and the aftermath.

12h ago

1:23
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby

Durham police have reported fatalities after a serious crash on Highway 401 in Whitby, reportedly caused by a vehicle fleeing from police.

13h ago

2:22
Rainy week, but brief break for start of May
Rainy week, but brief break for start of May

There will be a brief break from the rain for the start of May, but expect showers for the next two days and over the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the seven-day forecast.

16h ago

4:03
Mother of autistic child fears he will unintentionally kill her
Mother of autistic child fears he will unintentionally kill her

Stephanie Serenko’s 8 year old son is 180 pounds, the child has autism and she struggles to survive his violent outbursts. The family is pleading for the Ford government to help.

17h ago

2:55
Fake news story leads man to devastating results
Fake news story leads man to devastating results

A Toronto man clicked on what he thought was a legitimate news story, it wasn’t. He’s now out $40,000. Pat Taney reports.

21h ago

More Videos