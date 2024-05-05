‘Complete loss of words:’ Parents describe agony after baby, grandparents killed in wrong way Whitby crash

The young couple who survived a fatal multi-vehicle crash in Whitby that claimed the life of their young son and parents say they continue to struggle with the agony they are feeling at the loss they have suffered.

In a statement released through the province’s Special Investigations Unit, Gokulnath Manivannan says his parents were visiting him and his wife, Ashwitha Jawahar, from India to spend time with their grandson. Manivannan says they had only been in Canada for two days before the horrific crash on April 29 took their lives, along with the life of their three-month-old.

“We are at a complete loss of words to describe the agony and vacuum in our hearts knowing we can never hold our child Aditya Vivaan, who gave us so many precious memories in such a short time, in our hands again,” the couple said. “His small toys and clothes remain spread around our home, and we have no courage in us to even enter our home which is filled with our only son’s memories.”

Manivannan went on to say that his father, who had recently retired, and his mother were overjoyed at the opportunity to spend time with their grandson.

“He affectionately referred to this time as the ‘year of grandparents fun’. My mother was eagerly anticipating every moment with her son and grandson, planning to make their stay all about her grandchild,” he said.

Manivannan added the pain of the injuries he suffered pales to the “shock and loss” of his parents and only son.

“The ordeal continues with my wife’s continued suffering from surgeries and repeated flashbacks of the trauma,” he said. “The aftermath has left an indelible mark on our lives, with profound grief.”

According to the SIU, Durham police were called to a robbery at an LCBO in Clarington just after 8 p.m. on April 29. When police arrived, the suspect fled in a cargo van, and a pursuit was initiated.

They say the driver proceeded onto Highway 401, driving in the wrong direction, which resulted in a multi-vehicle crash that ultimately claimed four lives.

The grandparents – who were identified Friday night by the Consulate General of India in Toronto – the baby, and the 21-year-old driver of the cargo van all died. A 38-year-old passenger in the van was taken to hospital suffering from serious injuries.

The SIU is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the pursuit which has raised concerns that it might have contravened the province’s Community Safety and Policing Act. Audio of the chase reveals at least one Ontario Provincial Police officer expressing concern that “someone is going to get hurt” after seeing the high-speed chase going in the wrong direction on the highway.