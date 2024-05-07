Man seriously injured in Bayview and Lawrence shooting
Posted May 7, 2024 7:39 am.
A man is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in the north end of Toronto.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday.
Paramedics say the man’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Police say a suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. So far, no suspect or vehicle descriptions have been made available.
No further details have been released.