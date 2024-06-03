Police seek help finding missing man, 92, who went for coffee in Scarborough and never came home

Missing 92-year-old man, George. Toronto Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 3, 2024 5:07 pm.

Toronto police are seeking the public’s help finding a missing 92-year-old man.

George was last seen on Monday, June 3, at around 10:35 a.m. in the Old Kingston Road and Meadowvale Road area.

Family tells CityNews he went out for his morning coffee and hasn’t been seen since, saying it’s “out of character” for him to not return.

George was driving a white Buick Allure and last seen driving westbound on Old Kingston Road from Meadowvale Road.

He’s described as five foot eight with a medium build.

